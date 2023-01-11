Read full article on original website
Results of fire department consulting survey recommends changes in Mendota
MENDOTA – A third party consulting group was brought in to determine what changes could be made to improve the fire department in Mendota. In 2022 the complete study was presented to the city from McGrath Consulting Group. The Wonder Lake company survey cost the city around $30,000. The report recommends changes to staffing levels, equipment and a number of procedures and training programs for the Mendota Fire Department, plus remodeling or replacing the main fire station.
Bureau County Sheriff’s Office begins move to new facility
PRINCETON – The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has begun to partially work out of their new facility. Sheriff James Reed announced that the administration portion of the office is now moved to the building at 800 Ace Road in Princeton. Records, Civil Process, Operations and Jail Administration as well as the Investigations division have completed the move. The road patrol and jail division continues to operate out of the building at 22 Park Avenue West in Princeton.
Chicago man charged after over 300lbs of cannabis found during traffic stop
PRINCETON – A Chicago man has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver after a traffic stop in Bureau County on I-80. On Thursday afternoon, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents stopped a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor of Chicago, and a K9 alerted on the vehicle for the presence of purported narcotics. After a search, authorities say they located 8 large duffle bags containing over 300lbs of purported cannabis. Taylor was taken to the Bureau County Jail with bond yet to be set.
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Large Carus Chemical fire leaves residue on homes; vehicles
LASALLE – The large fire at the Carus Chemical facility in LaSalle sent a large smoke plume wafting over north central Illinois and left some area residents with a residue of a substance called potassium permanganate on yards, homes and vehicles. LaSalle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said it isn’t known yet what started the fire, which caused explosions and massive fireballs at the plant a little after 9 AM on Wednesday. The multi-alarm fire was brought under control after agencies from across the state arrived to battle the hazardous materials blaze. All Carus Chemical workers were accounted for. Allen Gibbs, the Vice President of Operations at Carus Chemical, said that the oxidant can be cleaned with household vinegar and hydrogen peroxide. A hotline has been set up for those with questions about the incident at (815)224-6662.
Carus prepares for site and community cleanup, EPA monitoring
LASALLE – Cleanup is underway at Carus Chemical in LaSalle after a large fire Wednesday that brought hazardous materials teams from across the state to battle the blaze and aftermath. At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Fire Chief Jerry Janick says the department is no longer involved and the Carus property has been turned over to its owners. Allen Gibbs, Vice President, Operations at Carus LLC, says the company is working with the U.S. and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to guide site and community cleanup efforts.
Enrollment remains strong at IVCC
OGLESBY – The enrollment at Illinois Valley Community College remains strong, according to a report presented to the the IVCC board Thursday. The spring semester showed a 6.2% increase in credit hours. At the Ottawa Center campus, credit hours are up 246% from a year ago. Classes resumed on January 9th.
OSF Saint Paul honored for excellence in quality care
MENDOTA – The Illinois Critical Care Access Hospital Network recently recognized OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota for its ongoing commitment to care during a ceremony as part of ICAHN’s annual conference. As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program, OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center and other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes. These four domains include: Patient Safety/Inpatient; Patient Engagement; Care Transitions; and Outpatient Measures.
LaSalle-Peru Township High School will celebrate LPHS Hall of Honor Class of 2022
LASALLE – The LaSalle-Peru Township High School Hall of Honor committee welcomes the community to celebrate the LPHS Hall of Honor inductees for the Class of 2022 this weekend during the varsity basketball game in the Sellett Gymnasium on Friday, January 13. The community may also attend the induction ceremony at 7 p.m. in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, January 14. The induction ceremony will also be live-streamed on the LPHS Facebook page, and YouTube channel.
