Wilmington, NC

WRAL News

New five-story medical training facility opens in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cape Fear Valley Health System leaders on Friday morning officially opened their new Center for Medical Education and Neuroscience Institute. The new five-story, 120,000-square-foot building is located on the campus of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the corner of Owen Drive and Melrose Road. "In...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WILMINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

The Morning News: Two Murders in Chapel Hill

In today’s news: 1200 without power in Orange County, a second murder this week in Chapel Hill, five applicants for a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners, a TikTok ban in Raleigh, and a big win for UNC women’s basketball. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
foxwilmington.com

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
BENSON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WILMINGTON, NC

