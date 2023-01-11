Read full article on original website
1,100-acre South Texas ranch and resort listed as a hunter's paradise
The resort includes a rooftop golf range, multiple gun ranges, and wildlife.
Inmate found dead at Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate was found dead at Bexar County Jail on Thursday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Just before 12:30 p.m., a 31-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at the jail after committing suicide, BCSO officials said. BCSO said a deputy was doing face-to-face observation checks...
Pleasanton Express
Two arrested, charged with murder
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
Pleasanton Express
ATASCOSA COUNTY OFFICIALS SWORN IN JAN. 1
Newly elected Precinct 2 Commissioner Mark Bowen was sworn-in by Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude on Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Atascosa County Courthouse.
Bexar County jail inmate dies after taking his own life, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate died by suicide at Bexar County Jail on Thursday after efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's office. Just before 12:30 p.m., the unidentified 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the jail, having hung himself inside his cell, BCSO officials said.
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for teen missing since Christmas, Help Us Find: Destiny De La Rosa
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Destiny De La Rosa. "Our main goal is to get Destiny home with her family, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with SAPD. Police say Destiny went missing on Christmas Day. She was...
KSAT 12
Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
KSAT 12
North East ISD police working to ID individuals in social media altercation video from Roosevelt High
SAN ANTONIO – A video circulating on social media led to an investigation after a fight at Roosevelt High School involving individuals who were not students at the school, according to district officials. The fight broke out around lunchtime Thursday in one of the school’s bathrooms after a Roosevelt...
KTSA
New Braunfels PD arrests two San Antonio teens after police chase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers from San Antonio are now in custody after police say they led a high-speed chase with officers from New Braunfels. Investigators say police were called around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday about multiple cars being broken into in a shopping center parking lot.
kgns.tv
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
KTSA
SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA ) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a woman was hit by a car intentionally near downtown. Pennie Gomez, 36, is now facing a charge of murder after her arrest Thursday, and she is also being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
Senior citizen pleads guilty after attempting to smuggle 200 pounds of marijuana
A 70-year-old woman from San Antonio faces jail time after being caught trying to smuggle over 200 pounds of marijuana through a checkpoint.
Man dies in car crash after Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies police chase
He was evading arrest, BCSO said.
'Whoever he is, he needs to slow down' | SAISD bus seen on camera running over trash can
SAN ANTONIO — Surveillance video footage shared on social media offers clear view of an SAISD school bus taking on a city recycling bin. The neighbor who caught the incident on camera immediately complained that the driver never stopped to check on the damage. People who saw the post...
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Andre McDonald, Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife
SAN ANTONIO – After several delays, the trial for Andre McDonald is set to begin on Jan. 17 with jury selection. With the trial days away, KSAT Reporter Erica Hernandez recaps the events that led to his arrest and also a look at what we can expect from the upcoming trial.
