ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Inmate found dead at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate was found dead at Bexar County Jail on Thursday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Just before 12:30 p.m., a 31-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at the jail after committing suicide, BCSO officials said. BCSO said a deputy was doing face-to-face observation checks...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Two arrested, charged with murder

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

ATASCOSA COUNTY OFFICIALS SWORN IN JAN. 1

Newly elected Precinct 2 Commissioner Mark Bowen was sworn-in by Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude on Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Atascosa County Courthouse.
KSAT 12

Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy