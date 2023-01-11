Read full article on original website
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Construction on new Durango Casino & Resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango Casino & Resort -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango.
Ringo Starr and All Starr Band announce dates at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Ringo Starr has announced three performances in Las Vegas, along with his All Starr Band, at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend.
Plaza Hotel & Casino to hold job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 18
The Plaza Hotel & Casino will be holding a job fair to fill numerous positions throughout the property on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. The Plaza will be hiring for various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions in a...
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
Las Vegas Strip Area Getting New 'Horror' Theme Park
A theme park giant is creating a first-of-its-kind attraction based on one of its most-popular properties.
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
LM Construction Breaks Ground on Latest $40 Million Project in Henderson, NV.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 12, 2023) – LM Construction, a leading developer of industrial space in the Las Vegas valley, broke ground on its latest project, Nancy J Industrial Park, as grading commenced Jan 2nd 2023. Nancy J Industrial Park consists of eight freestanding buildings. Each building includes (4) 9’...
Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas
We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12
Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold its annual Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 inside its expansive convention space on its third floor. Football fans, 21 years of age or older, will enjoy a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer at the viewing party where they will be surrounded by the Big Game broadcast on giant high-definition screens. Doors open at noon.
Arrest report reveals new details on casino robbery at Caesars Palace
New details on a casino robbery at Caesars Palace reveal a man threatened to shoot a worker if they did not give him money.
City of Las Vegas’s largest roadway project nearing end, businesses still bearing the impacts
The Las Vegas Boulevard Construction Project through Downtown is nearing the end of three construction years, but businesses still report losing customers because of it.
Local Brunch Spot Opens New Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Broken Yolk Cafe is launching its second location next Monday in Henderson. Kendall Tenney is joined by Senior Marketing Manager Nikki Sachman to give us a taste of their menu.
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
Historic Westside market expands to bring more options to food desert
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear says that 25% of the ward 5 population he represents resides in a food desert.
