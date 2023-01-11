ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

Plaza Hotel & Casino to hold job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 18

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will be holding a job fair to fill numerous positions throughout the property on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. The Plaza will be hiring for various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions in a...
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas

Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?

So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas

We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12

Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold its annual Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 inside its expansive convention space on its third floor. Football fans, 21 years of age or older, will enjoy a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer at the viewing party where they will be surrounded by the Big Game broadcast on giant high-definition screens. Doors open at noon.
LAS VEGAS, NV

