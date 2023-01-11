The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to take part in an open house regarding the Blue Water Bridge Plaza expansion project. It will take place Tuesday, January 24th, at the Blue Water Bridge office annex on 11th Avenue in Port Huron. The meeting will include a presentation and project information regarding an expansion of the US customs and tolling plaza. The most recent design calls for a plaza with a denser yet smaller footprint than first proposed. Staff will be able to answer questions residents have and a recording of the presentation will be posted at Michigan.gov/BWBPlaza. The Open house runs from 1 to 7pm on Tuesday January 24th.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO