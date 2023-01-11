Read full article on original website
Erika Ren – Selfie Superstar 1.13.23
Erika Ren from Kimball and her donkey are both going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to be a winner on Monday, submit a picture HERE!
‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue. Eric Nardlini was arrested...
This $2.39M Gorgeous Lakefront Home in Port Huron, MI Offers Tons of Space for Entertaining and Tons of Space for Relaxation
The Estate in Port Huron is a luxurious home filled with spacious natural light now available for sale. This home located at 3201 Conger St, Port Huron, Michigan; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 5,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeff Glover (248-719-5292, 734-259-1100), Sean Konja – KW Professionals (734-459-4700) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Port Huron.
Meet Peanut the Prosecutor, a therapy dog to help trauma survivors in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The newest employee at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is fluffy, has four legs, and will perform a very important job – comforting those who have experienced trauma and abuse. Peanut the Prosecutor comes from the Canine Advocacy Program (CAP) in connection with...
Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Lapeer County Couple Dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Davison
A couple from Lapeer County are dead after what investigators say appears to be a murder-suicide Wednesday afternoon in Davison. According to police, a 67-year-old man arrived at a residence in the 100 block of West Third Street where his wife was visiting a family member. Police say an argument broke out and the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
FOUND SAFE: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father recovered by police
(FOX 2) - Update: 9:40 p.m.: Port Huron police have posted that 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini has been recovered and is now safe. "We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."
MDOT to meet with public regarding plaza expansion
The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to take part in an open house regarding the Blue Water Bridge Plaza expansion project. It will take place Tuesday, January 24th, at the Blue Water Bridge office annex on 11th Avenue in Port Huron. The meeting will include a presentation and project information regarding an expansion of the US customs and tolling plaza. The most recent design calls for a plaza with a denser yet smaller footprint than first proposed. Staff will be able to answer questions residents have and a recording of the presentation will be posted at Michigan.gov/BWBPlaza. The Open house runs from 1 to 7pm on Tuesday January 24th.
Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues
Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Michigan Found in Ohio During Traffic Stop
4-year-old Lilliana Nardini, who disappeared from Michigan, was found in Ohio during a traffic stop. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged father on January 10. Authorities from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a video produced from a bodycam as officers rescued the missing 4-year-old girl...
Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
State halts fuel sales at Romeo Shell station accused of selling bad gas
Bad Gasoline. It’s a growing concern - especially when prices are on the rise. Well, multiple people have been reporting getting bad gas from the Shell station on Main Street in Romeo.
Pontiac man sentenced for double murder
A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel
Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
