Lexington, MI

wsaq.com

Erika Ren – Selfie Superstar 1.13.23

Erika Ren from Kimball and her donkey are both going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to be a winner on Monday, submit a picture HERE!
LEXINGTON, MI
luxury-houses.net

This $2.39M Gorgeous Lakefront Home in Port Huron, MI Offers Tons of Space for Entertaining and Tons of Space for Relaxation

The Estate in Port Huron is a luxurious home filled with spacious natural light now available for sale. This home located at 3201 Conger St, Port Huron, Michigan; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 5,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeff Glover (248-719-5292, 734-259-1100), Sean Konja – KW Professionals (734-459-4700) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Port Huron.
PORT HURON, MI
WNEM

Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
DAVISON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
wsgw.com

Lapeer County Couple Dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Davison

A couple from Lapeer County are dead after what investigators say appears to be a murder-suicide Wednesday afternoon in Davison. According to police, a 67-year-old man arrived at a residence in the 100 block of West Third Street where his wife was visiting a family member. Police say an argument broke out and the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

FOUND SAFE: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father recovered by police

(FOX 2) - Update: 9:40 p.m.: Port Huron police have posted that 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini has been recovered and is now safe. "We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."
PORT HURON, MI
wsaq.com

MDOT to meet with public regarding plaza expansion

The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to take part in an open house regarding the Blue Water Bridge Plaza expansion project. It will take place Tuesday, January 24th, at the Blue Water Bridge office annex on 11th Avenue in Port Huron. The meeting will include a presentation and project information regarding an expansion of the US customs and tolling plaza. The most recent design calls for a plaza with a denser yet smaller footprint than first proposed. Staff will be able to answer questions residents have and a recording of the presentation will be posted at Michigan.gov/BWBPlaza. The Open house runs from 1 to 7pm on Tuesday January 24th.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues

Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
PONTIAC, MI
southarkansassun.com

Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Michigan Found in Ohio During Traffic Stop

4-year-old Lilliana Nardini, who disappeared from Michigan, was found in Ohio during a traffic stop. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged father on January 10. Authorities from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a video produced from a bodycam as officers rescued the missing 4-year-old girl...
MARYSVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man sentenced for double murder

A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
PONTIAC, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel

Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case

If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
ANN ARBOR, MI

