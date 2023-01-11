ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

5 New Haven officers plead not guilty in Randy Cox case

By Jenn Brink, Eva Zymaris
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox in June 2022 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. When the van stopped abruptly, body camera footage shows Cox being launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall.

5 officers charged after New Haven man paralyzed in police van incident

Despite begging for help, Cox did not receive immediate medical assistance. Officers then dragged him across the floor and placed him into a cell. The incident left him paralyzed from the chest down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aU4kQ_0kAkwuud00

Officer Luis Rivera, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Ronald Pressley, Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officer Oscar Diaz, who have all been on administrative leave since late June, were charged with misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to person (s). Each posted a $25,000 bond.

On Wednesday, the five officers entered not-guilty pleas in New Haven Superior Court. Virtual pre-trial hearings are scheduled for February.

When asked by News 8’s Eva Zymaris for comment as they left the courthouse, they all said, “no comment.”

Following the officers’ pleas, renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump released a statement on behalf of Cox’s legal team.

“It is absolutely shameful that these officers fail to see how their actions led to the trauma and severe injury that caused Randy Cox to be paralyzed from the chest down. Since these five officers failed to take accountability for their actions, they will now have to face a trial, where the prosecution will present significant evidence against their claims of no guilt. We are confident that will show just how little humanity Randy was shown and how that contributed to his lifelong, catastrophic injuries.”

The city-led internal affairs investigation to determine if the officers will be fired from the New Haven Police Department is ongoing.

In December, Cox’s legal team agreed to begin settlement talks with the city of New Haven in a $100 million civil case . The lawsuit alleges negligence, use of excessive force, denial of medical treatment, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“I think we’ve been clear all along that we want to find a pathway to settle here,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “The first step in this process is for us to have this mediation that we all agree to. It’s going to occur virtually on Feb. 9.”

Meanwhile, a new complaint seeks to add American Medical Response and their EMTs as liable parties. The filing alleges that responding AMR personnel failed to examine, stabilize, and transport Cox properly.

News 8 reached out to AMR for comment about the complaint, but they have not responded.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

Morty
3d ago

there not going to do nothing to them this is a waist of the city's money.they wont see a day in jail.Gangsters with a badge and a gun

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

11 City Cops Rise The Ranks

The police department’s spokesperson is moving up the ranks — and back out on patrol — as one of 11 newly promoted New Haven cops. Those promotions took place Tuesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners, which was held online via Zoom and in person at police headquarters at 1 Union Ave.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven announces head of new anti-violence office

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven officials say there were three homicides in just the first few days of the new year. Dealing with that uptick in violence, the Elm City is adding to its efforts in the hopes of getting people to put down the guns. In launching...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Dispute Leads To Gun Arrest In Ansonia

ANSONIA — A dispute between neighbors led to the arrest of two men Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of a fight on Grove Street on Jan. 11 at about 10:30 p.m. A man told officers he had been assaulted by his neighbor, and that his...
ANSONIA, CT
darientimes.com

Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery

Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
WATERBURY, CT
iheart.com

Springfield Suspect Too Dangerous To Allow Free On Bail

A Springfield man who allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and shot his own hand during a struggle last month is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing took place in Springfield District Court on Wednesday for 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, who was being pursued by police for a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Armory Street when the incident played out on December 27th.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
WTNH

Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
DURHAM, CT
WTNH

WTNH

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy