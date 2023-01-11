ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogwarts Legacy’s sales numbers soar ahead of release

By Marco Wutz
 3 days ago

Pre-orders point to huge launch.

Players seemingly can't wait to explore 1800s Hogwarts.

Avalanche Games

Hogwarts Legacy ’s release is still a month away, but the pre-orders on Steam would make you think there’s only a few copies remaining up for grabs.

According to Steam’s data , the game was the eighth biggest top-seller in the first full week of 2023 from January 3 to 10, jumping up 15 ranks compared to the previous seven days. This was also the title’s sixth week inside the top 100 sellers on the platform despite calls for a boycott from some online communities.

Since then, Hogwarts Legacy has climbed another few ranks, sitting at number 5 at the moment .

The game developed by Avalanche Software, the studio behind Disney Infinity, sits comfortably behind FIFA 23 , Elden Ring , and Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 (2022), three of the best-selling titles of the last year.

Suffering from a series of delays, the open-world game set in the Hogwarts School for Wizardry during the 1800s was originally supposed to be available in 2021.

Sandbox games: the best open world games to play right now (; 1:51)

Pre-ordering grants players the Onyx Hippogriff Mount, while an optional Digital Deluxe Edition contains a Thestral Mount, a Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, and an early access period of three days.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to release on February 10, 2023, on PC , PS5 , and Xbox Series X|S . A version for PS4 and Xbox One is set to be launched on April 4, 2023, with the Nintendo Switch edition following on July 25, 2023.

With the PC version already gaining momentum four weeks before release, we’re likely looking at a very successful launch.

For details around the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, check out the linked explainer.

