The Team Audi Sport crew had two major causes for celebration on the penultimate day of the 2023 Dakar Rally. First off, the fine form of Mattias Ekström carried on as he snared a fourth stage podium on the trot to continue his mesmeric rise in the overall order. And second, it has been officially confirmed that the RS Q e-tron will be back for more. The electrified rally-raid machine will return to take on the iconic off-road enduro in 2024.

19 HOURS AGO