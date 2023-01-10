Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
Ekström secures another podium during Dakar’s extreme Marathon Stage
After an arduous day spent summiting and descending desert dunes in scorching conditions as part of the Dakar Rally, a driver might reasonably expect to have a quick catchup with mates in the catering tent before diving into a comfy bed where they can have a scroll on their phone and then doze off for the night. But such luxuries were hard to come by on day 13 of the 2023 Dakar Rally.
topgear.com
Dakar’s penultimate day sees Audi climb 10 places in five stages
The Team Audi Sport crew had two major causes for celebration on the penultimate day of the 2023 Dakar Rally. First off, the fine form of Mattias Ekström carried on as he snared a fourth stage podium on the trot to continue his mesmeric rise in the overall order. And second, it has been officially confirmed that the RS Q e-tron will be back for more. The electrified rally-raid machine will return to take on the iconic off-road enduro in 2024.
topgear.com
10 used cars for £5k or less we found this week
Mazda RX-8 Yeah, we know. The RX-8 probably should have come with an expiry date, like milk, bread or British Prime Ministers. But unlike the sour and mouldy things we just mentioned, the RX-8 is absolutely worth salvaging, time and again. Even in full street trim, the RX-8’s sub-1,400kg mass...
topgear.com
Audi Sport and Mattias Ekström secure three Stage podiums in a row
The 2023 Dakar Rally really hasn’t hesitated to throw curveballs at the Team Audi Sport crew. But Mattias Ekström didn’t flinch as the second week of the event came to an end with him scoring another stage podium despite the wholly unfamiliar terrain. The Swede is a...
Comments / 0