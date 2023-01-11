Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Indiana

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday incident.

Womack went to a house on the 600 block of Hiser Avenue, owned by a woman he was dating casually, the sheriff’s office said. While at the home, Womack and a second woman, a tenant at the house, started to argue, which the sheriff’s office said was started by Womack. During the argument, the other woman became involved, with the argument escalating to the point where Womack allegedly shoved the tenant down the stairs into the basement, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman suffered severe injuries as a result.

Womack then allegedly tied up the homeowner with electrical cords and took her from the home against her will, police said. Over the next five hours, law enforcement official alleged Womack made several trips away from the house with the homeowner with him. At no point during that time did he attempt to get help for the other woman, police said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Womack eventually brought the homeowner back to her home and locked her in the basement with the tenant. He then fled the home.

The homeowner was able to free herself, help the other woman, and get to a phone to call 911. The tenant was taken via helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with severe injuries. The homeowner was treated by the Moorefield Township Fire Department.

Womack was captured by Allen County, Indiana, sheriff’s deputies near Fort Wayne, and arrested at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He is awaiting extradition back to Ohio on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and abduction, with additional charges possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.