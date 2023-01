David A. Jenkins, 69 of Conneautville, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born in Tuscumbia, MO on March 31, 1953, the son of the late Herschel and Alicia Jenkins. David graduated from Eldon High School in Eldon, MO and studied at New Tribes Bible Institute. He...

CONNEAUTVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO