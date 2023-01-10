Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $56.32 per unit.

2 DAYS AGO