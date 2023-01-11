Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Polygon Founder-Led Web3 Accelerator Beacon Hosts Inaugural Demo Day
New York City, New York, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Early-stage web3 accelerator Beacon held its first Demo Day of the year with 13 projects pitching live to over 300 top venture capitalists. Beacon, positioning itself as the most founder-friendly accelerator started by Sandeep Nailwal (an accomplished web3 builder in his...
blockchain.news
Silvergate Faces Another Securities Law Class-Action Suit
On January 10, a class-action lawsuit was brought against Silvergate Capital, which is the parent corporation of Silvergate Bank and the operator of the Silvergate Exchange Network. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. Claiming that Silvergate violated the Securities Exchange...
Comments / 0