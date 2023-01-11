ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Gymnastics Reviewing Security Following Olivia Dunne Incident

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47THWU_0kAjyQGs00

The Gymnastic Team at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge has no trouble drawing a crowd to their meets. The Tiger team is almost always a contender for the Southeastern Conference title and the NCAA Championship title on an annual basis. One of that team’s members, Olivia Dunne is also a widely followed figure on social media. And officials with the team believe that popularity is what caused an incident at a recent meet in Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcJAb_0kAjyQGs00
Sports Dive via YouTube

The Tigers were competing with the University of Utah at a meet in Salt Lake City on Friday night when, according to reports, a crowd of teenage boys caused a commotion reportedly in hopes of meeting Olivia Dunne.

While I am sure all the teams and participants were appreciative of the support there was some concern that some of the gathered crowd were being more a hindrance than a help. The situation prompted Dunne, one of the most widely followed influencers on social media to release a statement.

LSU Gymnastics Coach Jay Clark told the Louisiana Radio Network that while he is pleased with the attention his team and his sport is getting, he does have concerns about the disadvantages that come with rampant social media popularity.

But on the other hand, it’s a little bit of a distraction and it can be kind of a pain in the neck when it rises to the level that it did. Nobody’s upset with Olivia

Coach Clark shared his comments in a story published by the Louisiana Radio Network.

Coach Clark, Olivia Dunne, and the rest of the Tiger team will next head to Lexington Kentucky for a Friday night meet with the 12th-ranked Wildcats of the University of Kentucky. Let’s hope the stands will be filled with respectful fans who come out to support both teams.

Click here to view photo gallery

Source: LSU Gymnastics Reviewing Security Following Olivia Dunne Incident

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Adenovirus Looks Like Pink Eye, Feels Like the Flu

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - While COVID-19, the flu, and even RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) get a lot of attention during this time of year, there's a pesky and painful infection that has been causing issues for children and adults and could continue to do so in the upcoming months: the adenovirus...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy