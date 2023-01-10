ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
ARKANSAS STATE
WLTX.com

U.S. was struck with 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2022, the U.S. had 18 separate weather and climate events with losses and damages exceeding $1 billion dollars. The events included 11 severe storms, 3 tropical cyclones, 1 drought, 1 flooding event, 1 wildfire, and 1 winter storm. NOAA has revealed that these disasters totaled...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy