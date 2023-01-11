ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rail strikes: ‘We’re further away than when we started,’ says train union boss of negotiations

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPzHj_0kAjTeHb00

The long and bitter series of rail disputes show no sign of an early settlement, the leader of the train drivers’ union has warned.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef , told MPs on the Transport Select Committee : “We’re further away than when we started.”

He had been asked by Iain Stewart, the Conservative chair of the cross-party committee, to rate progress in negotiations.

Mr Stewart asked: “How close are we to having these disputes resolved, on a scale of one to 10 – whether with one, you remain on different planets, 10, I can go out and buy a hat for the wedding. Where are we?”

The Aslef boss said: “I think you include zero in your one to 10, and we’re further away than when we started.”

Frank Ward, interim general secretary of the white-collar union, the TSSA , said: “I wouldn’t disagree with that.”

But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the main rail union, the RMT , declined to give a figure. He said: “I wouldn’t be able to say. It depends on discussions. I wouldn’t use a scale, but we haven’t got an agreement. Until we get an agreement, we’re not close to it really.”

The committee chair responded: “That’s not as optimistic as I had hoped.”

The latest round of industrial action ended on Saturday 7 January – exactly 200 days after the first national strikes since the 1980s began in June 2022. The unions are involved in a tangled series of disputes over pay, job security and working arrangements with the infrastructure provider, Network Rail, and more than a dozen train operators.

The Department for Transport (DfT), which owns Network Rail and runs some train services through subsidiaries such as LNER, is also involved.

Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail have walked out for 20 days, with an overtime ban also in effect in December and early January.

The train drivers, who are in dispute with 15 train operators, have stopped work for six days, most recently on Thursday 5 January.

The following day the Rail Delivery Group , representing train operators, offered a 4 per cent pay rise in each of 2022 and 2023 – contingent on radical changes to working practices.

The RDG described the offer as “a landmark outline proposal that would deliver more reliable services for passengers”.

But Mr Whelan told MPs: “I cannot recommend any one element of it and it may destroy the ability to go back to those talks in future.

“There is not one line in that deal, from the opening comments to the final full stop, that I can recommend because the deal basically says we basically rip up every agreement we have, local and national, forever and a day.”

He said reaching a settlement would require a “clean pay offer” without strings attached.

The RDG said: “The offer is contingent on common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the industry.

“Many of these are already best practice in parts of the railway and are designed to avoid disruptive gaps in services. If accepted, the proposal would mean the base salary for the average driver would increase from £60,000, to almost £65,000 by the end of 2023.”

Mr Whelan rejected a suggestion that train drivers are relatively well paid.

He also revealed that he had not met the former transport secretary, Grant Shapps , at any time.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Train operators set to make new pay offer to unions

Train operating companies are set to make a new offer to striking rail workers this week, after receiving a revised mandate from the government. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing the firms, needs government backing for any deal. RDG chair Steve Montgomery said he had received a revised mandate, which...
BBC

Scottish NHS strikes on hold while pay offer negotiated

The threat of widespread strike action in Scotland's NHS has been put on hold by unions. The GMB and Royal College of Nursing will not call strikes while negotiations take place on the 2023 pay offer, BBC Scotland understands. Health secretary Humza Yousaf said the breakthrough was "very welcome". Negotiations...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
BBC

Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'

A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
MyArkLaMiss

UK ambulance workers walk out, joining wave of strike action

LONDON (AP) — Around 25,000 U.K. ambulance workers went on strike Wednesday, walking out for the second time since December in an ongoing dispute with the government over pay. The industrial action by paramedics, drivers and call handlers was the latest in a wave of strikes in recent months that has crippled the country’s rail […]
The Independent

‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’

A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
BBC

Argos delivery van hits Berkswell railway bridge

An Argos delivery driver escaped unhurt when their van hit a railway bridge between Birmingham and Coventry. The crash on 8 January near Berkswell Station did not damage the bridge or disrupt passengers, Network Rail confirmed. A collision beam on the bridge "did its job to protect the railway", a...
The Independent

Ed Miliband calls for ban on forced installations of prepayment meters until spring

Labour’s Ed Miliband has called on the Conservatives to halt the forced installation of prepayment meters on households struggling to pay their energy bills until at least spring.The shadow climate secretary business secretary Grant Shapps calling for an “immediate moratorium” on switching households over to the more expensive pre-paid energy tariffs.Citizen’s Advice has found that 3.2 million people - one person every 10 seconds - ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year.“This really is a national scandal,” the MP for Doncaster North told BBC Breakfast.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionAndrew Tate’s luxury cars towed by Romanian authorities in criminal investigationBritish videographer records shark at packed Australia beach, alerting swimmers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned of ‘significant’ step-up in coordinated strikes in March

Rishi Sunak’s government should be ready for a “significant” escalation in synchronised strikes across the UK from March, the leader of the country’s largest civil service union has warned.Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, told The Independent he expected more unions would join a day of industrial action on 1 February which will see 100,000 of his members walk out.“I’m very confident we’ll not be the only union on strike that day,” he said on the February walkouts. “What you’ll see as we go into March is a much bigger chance that coordinated...
The Independent

Thousands of ambulance workers go on strike in dispute over pay

Up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales will strike on Wednesday in a dispute with the Government over pay.Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in staggered strikes across a 24-hour period.None of the workers will strike for longer than 12 hours, with call handlers expected to walk out for six-hour periods.However, health leaders have warned that there will be additional stress on the system owing to this being a larger strike than one held in December.Patients can expect waits for 999 and 111 calls to be answered, and fewer...
BBC

Weather: Floods in Wales cause power cuts and train delays

Stormy weather has caused disruption in south Wales including power cuts, flooding and train delays. The National Grid said about 600 homes, mainly in Newport, have no power. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the areas worst affected by flooding were Porth and Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf. Earlier...
The Independent

Workers protest against anti-strike bill

Union workers protesting against an anti-strike bill called it a “horrific attack” on workers’ rights and said the Government is acting like “a dictator”.Organising themselves through the campaign Enough is Enough, members of various unions gathered outside Business Secretary Grant Shapps’s constituency office in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.They want the Government to scrap its plans to pass legislation that would restrict their right to strike by imposing minimum service levels.Mr Shapps introduced the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill to Parliament last week, which is due to be debated on Monday during its second reading.James Broach, a university teacher, UCU...
BBC

Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan

Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
The Independent

Teaching union announces 22 more days of strike action in Scotland

Children across Scotland are set to miss more days of school as a teaching union has announced 22 additional days of strikes in the ongoing pay dispute.The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said the new strike days are in addition to the previously announced 16-day programme of rolling strike action, set to begin in schools across the country next week.The EIS Executive Committee met on Friday and agreed action that will include two days of strikes in all schools and sectors on February 28 and March 1, followed by a rolling programme of strikes for 20 days between March 13...
BBC

New Sutton Coldfield Amazon centre to create 1,400 jobs

A new Amazon warehouse in the West Midlands will create up to 1,400 jobs when it opens and that number could increase further over time. The company said the robotic fulfilment centre at Peddimore, Sutton Coldfield, would open in the next three years. It will focus on storing millions of...
The Independent

Sunak vows to work ‘constructively’ with Sturgeon and ‘deliver for Scots’

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to work “constructively” with the Scottish Government amid continuing tension over the SNP administration’s demands for a fresh independence referendum and Scotland’s gender recognition laws.Following talks on Thursday evening in Inverness with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Prime Minister said that while they are “not going to agree on everything”, he believes there is scope for co-operation.“What I want to do as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is work constructively with the Scottish Government to make a difference to people in Scotland,” he told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme.“We’ve got lots...
BBC

Heavy rain causes roads to flood and GWR rail disruption

Flooding has disrupted drivers and railway passengers in the west of England following heavy rain. Two train lines are blocked between Bristol Parkway and Swindon, and the line between Bristol Temple Meads, Bath and Swindon. Network Rail said it expected both lines to stayed closed for the remainder of Thursday.
BBC

Home Office signs lease for base in Stoke-on-Trent

The Home Office has signed a lease for a base, after committing to creating about 500 new jobs in Stoke-on-Trent. It has agreed a deal for office space - totalling more than 38,000 sq ft (3,530 sq m) - at city council building Two Smithfield in Hanley. The first 100...
BBC

Railway station could reopen at Ashton Gate stadium

Council leaders have pledged their support for a new railway station near a stadium. Campaigners and stadium bosses have called for the old Ashton Gate station in Bristol to reopen, to help sort the traffic problems on match days. The discussion comes as the Bristol City Council planning committee approved...
BBC

Tyne and Wear Metro suspended after Sunderland line reopens

Train services which were suspended just hours after a railway line reopened have resumed. The Tyne and Wear Metro had been unable to stop at four Sunderland stations since mid-November due to a "serious fault". Shortly after the line reopened on Friday, trains were halted again when a plastic bag...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy