Pierre, SD

Governors Secure Win with Fourth Quarter Dominance

The Pierre Governor girls basketball team would pick up a 60-41 win on Thursday over Lakota Tech outscoring the Tatanka by 10 in the fourth quarter. Reese Terwilliger had 14 of her career high 18 points in the first half for the Governors picking up eight in the first quarter to lead 13-12. Pierre forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, but Lakota Tech was able to hang around. The Govs shot 10-15 from the free throw line in the first half, but couldn’t catch a rhythm offensively. However, in the third quarter, the Govs found their touch from beyond the arc as three players hit double figures in the second half as Ryann Barry dropped in 11 points while Remi Price and Lennix Dupris each had 10. Pierre led by nine at the end of the third quarter and would force 11 fourth quarter turnovers to take over the game in the win. Pierre in total, had just 11 turnovers in the game. The Governors improve to 7-1 on the season while Lakota Tech drops to 5-3.
PIERRE, SD
Chargers Drop Two on the Road in Physical Play at Miller

The Sully Buttes Charger girls suffered their first loss of the season, and the boys had opportunities to win their first game, but the hometown Miller Rustlers came away victorious both times by the scores of 56-29 in the girls matchup, while the boys ended with a 76-59 victory on their home court at the Armory in Miller.
MILLER, SD
Sully Buttes in Miller to Face Rustlers in Doubleheader

The Sully Buttes Chargers boys and girls basketball teams will be in Miller tonight for a doubleheader as the Charger girls look to remain unbeaten while the boy are in search of its first win. The Charger girls, by score, haven’t had many tests this season with its win over...
MILLER, SD
Stanley County Dropped by Lyman in Presho

The Lyman Raiders have its first win of the season as they beat the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes 57-41 Thursday night in Presho. It’s the first win of the season for the Raiders who played close games to begin the season, but to no avail. Now the Raiders will be looking to create some momentum and string wins together. The Lady Buffaloes finish the week at 1-2 and the record drops to 4-8 on the year while Lyman is now 1-4. Stanley County will have a week off before hosting the Sully Buttes Chargers next week Thursday.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
Pierre Governor Girls Travel to Pine Ridge to Face Class A Lakota Tech

The Pierre Governors are back on the court tonight after its first loss of the season on Saturday. Tonight they travel down to Pine Ridge to face the Lakota Tech Tatanka. The Governors are still at 6-1 on the season having its only loss to an undefeated Washington Warriors team while Lakota Tech is coming in at now 5-2 after its loss to Red Cloud on the road on Monday. The Tatanka have wins over Marty, Wall, White River, Mobridge-Pollock and West Central. The Governors will be off the for the weekend after tonight and will be back at home against Douglas on Tuesday.
PIERRE, SD
Stanley County Boys Fall in First Round of Jones County Tournament

The Stanley County Buffaloes have dropped its seventh straight game with a tough loss to the Jones County Coyotes 51-43 in the first round of the Jones County Tournament. The Buffaloes are now 1-7 and will get a chance to face the Kadoka Area Kougars Friday afternoon in the consolation semifinals looking to put an end to its losing streak. The Kougars are 2-4 on the year after its 53-37 loss to the Phillip Scotties earlier in the day. Jones County improves to 3-4 on the year with its second win of the year over Stanley County as they will face the 5-1 Phillip Scotties in the championship semifinals Friday night.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
Stanley County Girls Travel to Face Lyman

Playing its third game in four days, the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes will travel to Presho tonight to take on the Lyman Raiders looking for its fifth win of the season. Stanley County is 4-2 in its last six games and face a Lyman Raiders team who is yet to win its first game after falling to Kadoka Area on Tuesday. The Raiders are 0-4 on the season but have a two point loss to Potter County and an 11 point loss to the Sully Buttes Chargers.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
Stanley County and Jones County Set for Rematch as Jones County Tournament Begins

Today, the 55th Annual Jones County Invitational begins in Murdo and the Stanley County Buffaloes will play the host, the Jones County Coyotes in the final game of the day. The two teams have already met once this season with the Coyotes picking up a 10 point win 61-51 back on Dec. 20. However, it’s just one of two wins for the Coyotes so far on the season as Jones County beat Wall last time out on Friday, Jan. 6. The Buffaloes will be looking to end its six game losing streak and play Friday night in the championship semifinals than in the consolation semifinals on Friday afternoon.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
City Of Pierre Gifting Concession Stand To Pierre School District

PIERRE — The City of Pierre is donating a concession stand to the Pierre School District for use at the new girls softball field. Mayor Steve Harding says the stand is at the baseball field behind Riggs High School…. Harding says the city has had a good cooperative relationship...
PIERRE, SD
Pierre Looking At Difficult Decision In Making EAS Recommendation

PIERRE — The cities of Pierre and Watertown have about a week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel…
PIERRE, SD
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism

UPDATED 7:30 p.m. Central, 1/12/23 PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.” Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the […] The post Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
Governor’s office responds to the “State of the Tribes” Address

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Folks,. Our state’s Native American heritage and culture is such an important part of what makes South Dakota a special place. Governor Noem recognizes that. She acknowledges it every time we deploy resources to help the tribes, sign law enforcement MOUs to keep our tribal people safe, and incorporate Native American heritage and culture into our education standards. She invested in the first ever tribal-run meth treatment facility to help the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She has repeatedly invested in regional mental health resources, which will also help our tribal communities. She highlighted the Department of Tourism’s efforts to advance tribal tourism in her State of the State Address this week. She has repeatedly made efforts to reconcile our differences and come together as one state.
PIERRE, SD

