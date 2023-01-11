Tariq Martin Of New Haven, Connecticut Pleaded Guilty To Possession Of Ammunition By A Felon

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Middletown man sentenced to 57 years in Hartford teacher's murder
MIDDLETOWN — A local man has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the murder of a Hartford teacher at her home in Middletown four years ago, state officials said. In November, a state jury convicted 39-year-old Cornel Myers of murder in the 2018 slaying of Danielle Fasciocco, a fifth-grade teacher at the Betances STEM Magnet School in Hartford. Myers was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Vernon D. Oliver in Middletown, the state Division of Criminal Justice said in a news release.
Man sentenced to 57 years in prison for violent murder of Middletown woman
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was convicted in the horrific murder of a 29-year-old woman on Friday. The Department of Justice announced Friday Cornel Myers, 39, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the violent murder of a woman he was dating in September 2018. According to evidence presented in trial, […]
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
WCAX
Conn. man arrested following kidnapping at Berlin Mall
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, January 13, 2022, the Berlin Police Department received reports of a suspicious event at the Berlin Mall, involving a possible kidnapping with a gun. Police later determined that Barry C. Perez, 37, Hartford, Conn. brandished a gun at a tractor-trailer driver who stopped at...
NBC Connecticut
Middletown Man Sentenced to 57 Years in Prison for Brutal Death of Woman He Dated
A Middletown man was sentenced to 57 years in prison for the brutal murder of a woman he briefly dated. Cornel Myers appeared in court Friday for sentencing, with the judge telling the courtroom it was one of the most violent murders he has seen in all of his career.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest
#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
2 Yonkers men face charges in Connecticut over theft of used cooking oil
The two face several charges, including criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say
A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal. Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.
Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County
Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
Crime Roundup: Cops Make Shooting, Sexual-Assault Arrests; City Hall Vandalized
Spiked strips stopped a fleeing fugitive’s car. But not before he slammed into a federal agent’s vehicle. That was the upshot of an incident that occurred Tuesday in the Hill. It occurred during an undercover drug investigation by New Haven cops in conjunction with state police and the...
New Haven police chief to suspects: ‘We are coming after you’
New Haven leaders say they are working to prevent violent crime in the city.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
2 teens charged for stolen car, shots fired incident in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens have been arrested in connection with driving a stolen car, a shots fired incident, engaging police in pursuit and having an illegal loaded gun. Police said on Thursday around 4:42 p.m., officers located a Honda CRV occupied by a 16-year-old and 14-year-old in the area of Pine Street. Officers […]
Carscoops
Police Officer Fired After Filmed Screaming And Berating Woman During Traffic Stop
Waterbury Police Department announced that it’s terminated former officer James Hinkle after an internal affairs investigation found him to be in violation of the department’s policies. The incident that led to the investigation involved a ticket that Hinckle issued in mid-December. While the female driver involved didn’t file a complaint, the supervising sergeant on the scene did.
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
11 City Cops Rise The Ranks
The police department’s spokesperson is moving up the ranks — and back out on patrol — as one of 11 newly promoted New Haven cops. Those promotions took place Tuesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners, which was held online via Zoom and in person at police headquarters at 1 Union Ave.
darientimes.com
Norwalk woman must pay $30K restitution by Sept. 13 or face up to 20 years in jail, judge says
STAMFORD — A Norwalk woman could face up to 20 years in prison if she doesn’t pay at least $30,000 in restitution to a local family from whom she’s accused of stealing more than $100,000. Saipin Ashton, 49, agreed to a deal offered by a Superior Court...
Comments / 0