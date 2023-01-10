ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers OL Zion Johnson named to PFF's 2022 NFL All-Rookie Team

By Gavino Borquez
 4 days ago
The Chargers’ year is not over, as they are set to go toe-to-toe with the Jaguars in a playoff matchup on Saturday night.

But players are starting to be recognized for their efforts during the regular season, and among them is rookie Zion Johnson.

Pro Football Focus released its 2022 NFL All-Rookie Team, and Johnson made the cut.

Johnson didn’t quite live up to his NFL-ready billing as much as the Chargers would have hoped, but he was still easily the NFL’s best rookie starter at guard. He finished with a 64.8 overall grade, although that was mainly down to his performance as a run-blocker, as he allowed 40 pressures on the year.

Selected No. 17 overall out of Boston College in the 2022 NFL draft, Johnson was thrown into the fire in his first season, filling in as the team’s starting right guard from the get-go.

He appeared in every game, playing 100% of the offensive snaps, except for Week 11 against the Raiders when he came off the field for 11% of the snaps due to a shoulder issue that he experienced.

Johnson experienced rookie growing pains, particularly in pass protection, as he was tasked to go up against elite competition. However, he was steadily strong as a run blocker alongside Trey Pipkins.

With another full offseason to work on his game, Johnson could grow into a good player at the position for years to come.

