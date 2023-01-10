ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas bills look to ban LGBTQ-related lessons, discussions until high school

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state lawmakers have filed bills that would ban discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools until high school. The proposed laws are part of a handful of legislation surrounding LGBTQ+ Texans filed by conservative lawmakers in the weeks leading up to the state's 2023 legislative session, which began Tuesday.
Helpline created to give mental health assistance to farmers

BELTON, Texas — Farmers have been dealt a handful of struggles over the last two decades, from constant changes in the weather to ups and downs in the economy. Owner of Baker's Ranch Dudley Baker says agriculture is a struggling industry and young people are shying away from wanting to be apart of it.
Single ticket wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

WASHINGTON — After three months and 25 straight drawings without a winner, one lucky player in Maine will take home Friday's $1.35 billion jackpot, the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 13 were 30-43-45-46-61 and gold Mega Ball 14. According to the Maine...
'An age of new normal': 2022 was the 5th hottest year on record

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to NASA scientists, 2022 was the fifth hottest year on record. From record heatwaves in Europe – it was the United Kingdom's hottest year ever – to record dry spells in California, 2022 was another year in the trend of warming climate and more extreme.
