KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Wasn’t Scared of Santa, But Was ‘Terrified’ of Kansas City Chiefs Mascot
Courtesy of Patrick Mahomes/Instagram On the nice list! Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling got to meet both Santa Clause and the Kansas City Chiefs’ mascot at the football team’s holiday party — and she only took kindly to one of them. "She actually wasn't too scared of Santa, but she was terrified of Wolfie, the […]
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Share Sweet Photo of Children Sterling and Bronze: ‘My Babies’
Sibling snuggles! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are loving their life as a family of four. “My babies 🥺,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Friday, December 23, Instagram Story, tagging Mahomes’ account. In the photo, 4-week-old Bronze turned his head while lounging in his bed to face 22-month-old sister Sterling. The newborn wore a white onesie with […]
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
Here’s who the Chiefs could play next week — and who they should want to play
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL announces site for a potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game
The NFL has decided where a Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game would be played, if needed.
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Bookmakers speak on Cowboys-Bucs, big bets, more
In poring over Super Wild Card playoff odds, you might’ve noticed it’s a bit of feast or famine. There are three games with point spreads of more than a touchdown – including one now approaching two touchdowns – and three games with spreads of 3 points or fewer.
Former Panthers DT Phil Hoskins lands with Chiefs
It appears as though the Kansas City Chiefs were a bit hungry, because they just got themselves a “Big Snacc.”. On Thursday, shortly after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins landed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a deal to their practice squad. The second-year defender had his contract terminated by the Panthers on Tuesday.
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals 'Next Challenge' for Improvement
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks to have the team improve in his third season at the helm.
NFL play-offs: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Tom Brady aim for Super Bowl 57
Live text coverage: On BBC Sport website and app on Saturday (21:00-04:00 GMT), Sunday (17:30-04:00) and Tuesday (00:45-04:30) Radio coverage: New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app on Sunday (21:00-01:30). Drama, excitement, sheer athleticism - the NFL showed again this season...
