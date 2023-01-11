Scattered rain showers, strong winds Thursday through Friday morning

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be cloudy and cold and it should remain dry. Thursday will feature some scattered rain and snow showers during the morning hours. The snow showers will mostly be confined to Litchfield County with little accumulation expected. Rain will develop for all of Connecticut during the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times Thursday night with windy conditions as well. The rain will come to an end Friday morning.

NEXT: Friday will turn partly sunny and mild, but it will be windy. Saturday will be partly sunny, windy and much cooler, but Sunday will feature lots of sunshine and still breezy conditions. Monday will be mostly sunny and nice.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Low of 31.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and turning milder with rain developing. Some snow and rain showers are possible during the morning. Rainy and windy overnight. High of 51.

FRIDAY: Rain ends very early, turning partly sunny and windy. High of 52.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 39.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 40.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 44.