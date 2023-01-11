Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoo.org
Juneau’s first electric bus is a bust, but the city will move forward with electrifying the fleet
Juneau’s first electric bus hasn’t spent much time on the road since its debut in the spring of 2021 thanks to persistent mechanical problems that have kept it idled again this winter. Still, the city has bought seven more electric buses — from a different vendor. Capital...
ktoo.org
Attorneys to offer free legal counsel on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Attorneys throughout Alaska will offer free legal advice on Monday. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event provides free legal counsel for Alaska-based civil issues. Those can include family law, estate planning, public benefits, employment law or landlord and tenant issues. Eric Vang is an attorney with Alaska Legal...
ktoo.org
Local cleanup advocate says rising dump prices could mean a trashier Juneau
Leticia McRae began cleaning up Juneau more than 10 years ago, when she noticed trash and litter ruining her photography. Her passion for keeping our land and waters clean has gained a dedicated online following. But with disposal fees rising at Juneau’s dump, she says cost is becoming a barrier to her efforts.
ktoo.org
Juneau’s hospital is losing more than $1M a month
Bartlett Regional Hospital has lost an average of about $1.4 million dollars a month for the last six months. For the first time in the hospital’s history, its leaders will have to make major changes to stop the losses. There haven’t been any layoffs yet, but they haven’t been...
Comments / 0