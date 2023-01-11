ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

ktoo.org

Attorneys to offer free legal counsel on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Attorneys throughout Alaska will offer free legal advice on Monday. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event provides free legal counsel for Alaska-based civil issues. Those can include family law, estate planning, public benefits, employment law or landlord and tenant issues. Eric Vang is an attorney with Alaska Legal...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Local cleanup advocate says rising dump prices could mean a trashier Juneau

Leticia McRae began cleaning up Juneau more than 10 years ago, when she noticed trash and litter ruining her photography. Her passion for keeping our land and waters clean has gained a dedicated online following. But with disposal fees rising at Juneau’s dump, she says cost is becoming a barrier to her efforts.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Juneau’s hospital is losing more than $1M a month

Bartlett Regional Hospital has lost an average of about $1.4 million dollars a month for the last six months. For the first time in the hospital’s history, its leaders will have to make major changes to stop the losses. There haven’t been any layoffs yet, but they haven’t been...
JUNEAU, AK

