Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 13, 2023, in Vernon Parish after a high-speed pursuit and foot chase the previous day. The man is suspected of stealing a vehicle and was apprehended by officers from the Sulphur Police Department.
Speeding in New Iberia school zones leads to speed cameras being installed
In New Iberia, officials say speeding in school zones has become a major issue and traffic cameras will soon be installed in school zones around the city.
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass. Acadia Parish, Louisiana – A 71-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his dump truck collided with the underside of an overpass, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
Residents concerned with high number of vehicles crashing into homes
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) A Carencro woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Broussard home. This is the third in a series of home related car crashes happening around the Acadiana area. Rob Bunch says he was at his home around 7 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Brittany Nicol, 38 of Carencro, […]
Daytime Construction on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish to Begin on Monday
DOTD officials say a slow moving operation will happen in the inside and outside lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 (1 mile before Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 115 (LA 347, Cecilia, Henderson) as workers will be installing rumble strips during the day.
Vehicle crashes into Broussard home
The Broussard Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S Bernard Road this morning for a single vehicle crash that struck a home.
Louisiana Felon Arrested, Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – A Louisiana man has been arrested, suspected of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly breaking into a home.
NOLA.com
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
Washington Man Dies Following Dump Truck Crash Under Interstate 10 Overpass
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - At the beginning of 2023, an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator caused Interstate 10 at its overpass over Interstate 49 to be shut down as it damaged the overpass. Louisiana DOTD officials have announced a repair plan to fix it. Fortunately, the driver wasn't killed or...
Elevated dump truck bed hits overpass, driver ejected and killed
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on on Jan. 8, where one person was killed.
theadvocate.com
Carencro woman arrested after driving off road, striking Broussard home Thursday morning
A Carencro woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Broussard home. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday Broussard Police Department officers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home in the 1200 block of S. Bernard Road. No one was injured in the crash, Capt. Zac Gerard said in a statement.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
Family and friends of deadly car crash victim hold vigil where he was killed
News 10 is finding out new details of the crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old Lafayette man early Thursday morning.
Locally owned Mexican restaurant opening in North Lafayette
A Mexican restaurant, which first opened in St. Martinville, will be expanding to Lafayette Parish.
Superior Grill Just Posted the Update That Lafayette Residents Have Been Waiting For
Ever since Superior Grill announced they would be opening a location in Lafayette, residents have been anticipating their opening. It has been a little over a year since we learned that Superior Grill would be opening on the property that the old Randol's Restaurant called home for decades. There was...
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
Lafayette native, TikTok food critic Waffler69 dies of heart attack
Popular TikToker and Lafayette native Waffler69, whose real name is Taylor Claydorm, passed away earlier this week.
Fatal vehicle crash on Pinhook Road
Lafayette Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred this morning on the corner of E Pinhook Rd.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0