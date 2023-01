WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Xzavier Lino delivered a double double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jander Cline contributed 16 points off the bench and the Whitman College men's basketball team earned a hard-fought 86-81 victory over George Fox in Northwest Conference action on Friday night at the Sherwood Center.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO