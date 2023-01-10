ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

thelansingjournal.com

Video: Previewing the MLK Day Celebration at Waddie Ann Events

LANSING, Ill. (January 13, 2023) – A collaboration of musicians, business owners, community organizers, and progress celebrators will gather at Waddie Ann Events on Sunday, January 15 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. The Lansing Journal stopped in to preview the event with some of the people involved:
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Mental health referendum question to appear on ballots in Thornton Township

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (January 13, 2023) – The Thornton Township Board held its first meeting of 2023 on January 10. The main focus of discussion was the passage of a referendum question regarding taxes for mental health facilities and services. The referendum would appear on the ballots of Thornton Township residents in the April 4 election.
THORNTON, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Sunday: Morning sun

LANSING, Ill. (January 14, 2023) – AccuWeather predicts that Lansing will experience “sun and areas of high clouds in the morning; mostly cloudy in the afternoon.” The morning sun could be hazy, and the forecasted high is 41 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day...
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Agenda: Lan-Oak Park District Board meeting – 1/16/22

Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Center. All residents are welcome to attend meetings of the Park District Board of Commissioners. The Board typically meets on the third Monday of each month, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion and decision. The Board convenes its Committee of the Whole meeting prior to its regular board meeting. The first meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community & Fitness Center in Lansing, located at 2550 178th Street.
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Saturday: Sunshine and patchy clouds

LANSING, Ill. (January 13, 2023) – Lansing could see sunshine on Saturday, and the high temp is forecast to reach 38 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
LANSING, IL

