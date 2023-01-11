Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
After slow start, Panthers roll past Indians, 64-43
HILLSBORO — On a seasonably cold, somewhat snowy Friday evening, the Miami Trace Panthers visited Hillsboro High School located south of the Highland County seat to take on the Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up. After a low-scoring start to the game, Miami Trace warmed up considerably en route to a 64-43 victory.
Record-Herald
Jackson grapplers get by Blue Lions
The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference dual match with the Jackson Ironmen Thursday, Jan. 12. Jackson won this close match, 40-31. It is the Blue Lions’ first FAC loss of the season, as they go to 3-1, tied with Jackson for second place. Miami...
Record-Herald
Horizon Athletic welcomed to WCH
On Wednesday, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of local Trey Tompkins’ new athletic and physical fitness training facility, Horizon Athletic. Horizon Athletic is located at 150 W. East St. in downtown Washington Court House. According to Tompkins, “The priority...
Record-Herald
Washington Municipal Court civil credit news
Hattie Jackson II Inc., 1215 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio v. Karen Edwards, 1215 Gregg St. Apt. 201, Washington C.H., Ohio, for forcible entry and detainer, claims amount $15,000, was dismissed. City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio v. Robert Crabtree, 1411 Reservoir Ct., Washington...
Record-Herald
Annual Groundhog Day breakfast to be held Feb. 2
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 10th-annual Groundhog Day breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 2. The breakfast will take place at the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, and the event is set to begin at 7 a.m. The breakfast menu will include ham, egg, and cheese croissants, hash browns, fruit, and a pastry.
Record-Herald
Mid Atlantic Storage named Business of the Month
Mid Atlantic Storage Systems, Inc. has been honored as the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month. Located at 1551 Robinson Road, SE in Washington C.H., Mid Atlantic opened its doors in Fayette County in 1984. They are the leading Aquastore® tank provider and installer in the United States for municipal and industrial water storage solutions, with more than 4,200 tanks erected in Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. MASSI’s team of more than 90 employees partner with customers to bring the very best tank infrastructure to their companies and communities. As the leading licensed general contractor for the tank manufacturer, CST Storage, since 1987, MASSI brings experience, expertise, and a level of detail that is unmatched across the United States. Notable projects in Fayette County and surrounding areas include storage tanks in WCH, New Holland, Frankfort, Bloomingburg, and Leesburg. Pictured: Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Stephanie Dunham (Fay. Co. Travel & Tourism), Chelsie Baker (WCH), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Brad Turner (MASSI Dir. of Office Operations), Barabara Baker (MASSI Treasurer/Secretary), Jon Burns (MASSI VP of Business Dev. and Strategy), Kyle Butts (MASSI President), Gary Mann (MASSI VP of Construction), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Scott Eckles (Home Financial), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Colleen Snellings (Nailed It Handyman), Whitney Gentry (Adena), and Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s).
Record-Herald
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
Record-Herald
Student charged for allegedly having knives at WHS
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 16-year-old Washington High School student has been charged by police for allegedly being in possession of two knives on school property. On Monday afternoon while school was in session, assistant principal Jennifer Miller searched the student’s purse for a vape device after the purse was being passed around to other students, according to the Washington Police Department report. While searching for the vape device, Miller reportedly found two knives — a pocket knife and a butterfly knife with a four-inch blade — concealed inside.
Record-Herald
A wise man will hear, learn
Proverbs 1:5, “A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels.”. The book of Proverbs is a book of instruction and warnings to help us increase learning in all areas of life. Some of the things God wants us to know are wisdom, instruction, perception, understanding, justice, judgement, equality, subtlety, knowledge, and discretion. Remember, a wise man will hear.
Record-Herald
CAC to hold annual homeless count
The Community Action Commission of Fayette County (CACFC) is preparing for its annual “Point-in-Time” (PIT) Count to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires that communities receiving Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance Grant funding complete a sheltered and unsheltered count of homeless persons in their county, annually. The data collected during this count assists homeless projects locally and across the state by: identifying changes in trends among homeless populations, compliance with reporting requirements from federal and state funders, and justify the need for continued resources to assist the homeless.
Record-Herald
Alzheimer’s Association offers education program at Carnegie Library
The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter is hosting an in-person education program in January that will provide participants with actionable tools to help protect their brain health. The program, Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, is being offered free to the community and...
