Mid Atlantic Storage Systems, Inc. has been honored as the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month. Located at 1551 Robinson Road, SE in Washington C.H., Mid Atlantic opened its doors in Fayette County in 1984. They are the leading Aquastore® tank provider and installer in the United States for municipal and industrial water storage solutions, with more than 4,200 tanks erected in Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. MASSI’s team of more than 90 employees partner with customers to bring the very best tank infrastructure to their companies and communities. As the leading licensed general contractor for the tank manufacturer, CST Storage, since 1987, MASSI brings experience, expertise, and a level of detail that is unmatched across the United States. Notable projects in Fayette County and surrounding areas include storage tanks in WCH, New Holland, Frankfort, Bloomingburg, and Leesburg. Pictured: Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Stephanie Dunham (Fay. Co. Travel & Tourism), Chelsie Baker (WCH), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Brad Turner (MASSI Dir. of Office Operations), Barabara Baker (MASSI Treasurer/Secretary), Jon Burns (MASSI VP of Business Dev. and Strategy), Kyle Butts (MASSI President), Gary Mann (MASSI VP of Construction), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Scott Eckles (Home Financial), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Colleen Snellings (Nailed It Handyman), Whitney Gentry (Adena), and Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s).

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO