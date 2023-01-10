ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Shares 4 Things You Need to Get While in Shreveport

My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport

Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?

Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
Overnight arson at Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Big weather changes for the coming week. Big weather changes for the...
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies arrested a man and woman who fled carrying a dog after they allegedly stole a motorcycle. On Jan. 14, around 4:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were notified of a vehicle chase entering Caddo Parish from Desoto Parish on I-49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. At the time CPSO did not engage in the chase, accordingly, for safety reasons.
Behind the Badge: Rodney Bradley

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on SPD's Rodney Bradley who is making a difference mentoring kids. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the...
Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars. The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Bossier police searching for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras

The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
