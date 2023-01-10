Read full article on original website
Get Crusty! Celebrate National Pizza Week in Shreveport-Bossier
Go ahead and celebrate National Pizza Week by visiting a different local pie shop in Shreveport-Bossier each day. We won't judge you, we'll go with you!. National Pizza Week starts on the second Sunday of January and that just happens to be this Sunday, January 15, 2023. We can't think...
New Bossier Shop Cranking Out Some of the Best Mardi Gras Treats
There Is a New Bakery in the East Bank. It felt like this little shop opened up and it was some kind of secret. However, thanks to the team at BeauxJax Crafthouse this new bakery wasn't a secret for long. Several of the Wait Staff at BeauxJax Were Testing a...
q973radio.com
There’s a New Place To Get Cookies and Ice Cream in Bossier City
Umm.. yum! Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamy just opened a new location in Bossier City and best of all they have a drive-thru!. The new stores are on Airline Drive @ 4080 Airline Drive and are open Mon – Thur 11am – 8pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am – 10pm.
TikTok Shares 4 Things You Need to Get While in Shreveport
My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport
Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?
Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
KTBS
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
KTBS
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Big weather changes for the coming week. Big weather changes for the...
ktalnews.com
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
KSLA
Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies arrested a man and woman who fled carrying a dog after they allegedly stole a motorcycle. On Jan. 14, around 4:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were notified of a vehicle chase entering Caddo Parish from Desoto Parish on I-49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. At the time CPSO did not engage in the chase, accordingly, for safety reasons.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Rodney Bradley
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on SPD's Rodney Bradley who is making a difference mentoring kids. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the...
KSLA
Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars. The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
KSLA
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
How Did Shreveport Let Police & Fire Funding Millage Expire?
Some tax millages paid by Shreveport homeowners expired at the end of 2022 and the new mayor is having to scramble to get these millages on the ballot this spring to keep the money rolling in to city coffers. What Does New Mayor Tom Arceneaux Say About this Problem?. Arceneaux...
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras
The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
