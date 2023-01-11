ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico News Minute – Jan. 11, 2023

Henrico supervisors select a new leader; high praise for the county’s public library system; Henrico police arrest and charge a man in connection with a vehicular fatality; plants to spruce up your home this winter; the latest edition of “Savvy Senior.”

