NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% to Buy Before They Start Soaring
In many ways, 2022 was a year like no other -- and not in a good way. Supply chain issues resulting from COVID-19, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the worst year on Wall Street since the Great Recession wreaked havoc on investor portfolios. All three major market indexes plunged...
NASDAQ
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index of 30 of the most elite businesses on the planet. But not all of these businesses' underlying stocks have delivered similar results over the past decade. A $10,000 investment in health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in December 2012 would have been...
NASDAQ
AMD vs. Nvidia vs. Intel: Which Stock Could Get the Biggest Boost From New Data Center Chips?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) MI300, Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Falcon Shores, and Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Grace Hopper Superchip, which are the next generation of chips entering the data center market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Is Nio Stock a Buy?
The Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was a favorite among investors at the height of the pandemic. Part of the exuberance for the company came from an overly optimistic view of how fast EV companies will grow. But Nio's stock has fallen 60% over the past year. This huge drop has caused many investors to ask whether or not Nio is a good stock to buy right now.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Booking Holdings (BKNG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Cooper Companies (COO) Stock Now
The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO is well-poised for growth, backed by strong prospects in both CooperVision (CVI) and CooperSurgical (CSI) business segments. The company’s acquisitions to complement its portfolio buoy optimism. However, unfavorable currency movements and rising costs continue to hurt the top line and margins, respectively. Shares of...
NASDAQ
Down 51%, Is Disney Stock a Bargain Buy Right Now?
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock certainly haven't had a great 12 months. After CEO turnover and enduring a struggling business environment, the company is down 51% from its all-time high. But is it time to load up on shares of this stalwart? Jamie Louko and Connor Allen dive into this question in this video. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.
NASDAQ
Why Sotera Health Stock Rocketed a Whopping 115% This Week
A massive dark cloud hanging heavy over Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) was lifted on Tuesday. After the company announced it had settled a clutch of lawsuits arising from alleged malfeasance by a subsidiary, relieved investors pushed its stock well higher across the subsequent trading days. All told, the stock more than doubled with a weekly gain of over 115%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Stocks? Consider Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
Last year was a nightmare for many investors. The stock market collapsed under economic pressure as inflation reached a 40-year high, and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s. In fact, all three major U.S. stock market indexes had their worst year since the financial crisis in 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 9%, the S&P 500 slipped 19%, and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 33%.
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Alamo Group (ALG)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/17/23, Alamo Group Inc (Symbol: ALG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 2/1/23. As a percentage of ALG's recent stock price of $153.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%. In general, dividends...
NASDAQ
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
NASDAQ
DB or NABZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Deutsche Bank (DB) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Stay Invested in Progressive (PGR) Stock
The Progressive Corporation’s PGR compelling portfolio, leadership position, strength in the Vehicle and Property businesses, healthy policies in force, retention and solid capital position and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)....
NASDAQ
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
NASDAQ
Peloton Stock in 2023: Bull vs. Bear
After rapidly approaching a $50 billion market cap roughly two years ago, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is facing a new reality today. Its shares plunged by an eye-watering 78% in 2022, and investors are wondering what the future holds. Although the business now carries a market cap of just $3.7...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 26.6% Upside in Toast (TOST): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of Toast (TOST) have gained 4.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $24.75 indicates a potential upside of 26.6%.
NASDAQ
Qualcomm Continues to Hover Near Its 52-Week Low. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Even though chip manufacturer Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) produced solid revenue and profits in fiscal 2022, nervous investors dropped the stock by 40% last year. The company has fallen out of favor on Wall Street as demand for its primary product has declined. The good news is that industry experts expect...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant...
NASDAQ
Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
