The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man and they need your help. Matthew Jordan Hall, age 29, has been missing since January 7th. He was seen driving a gold Buick bearing Tennessee plate 315-BGDJ. Matthew was last seen at Mountain Top Bar and Grill in Westel. He is a 29-year-old white male, 6’5”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. His tattoos include a cross on his forearm, a cross on his left hand, and an angel with a gravestone on his chest. He was wearing khaki shorts and black shoes when he went missing. If you have any information regarding Matthew Jordan Hall please call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-346-6262.

MORGAN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO