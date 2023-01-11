LUCAS — On Saturday night in a 60-57 win over Lucas, Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon earned the right to be known as a 300-win coach. But if you ask him, the most important part of the nonconference victory came at the 2:20 minute mark of the third quarter. After a loose ball scrum that saw nearly every player on the court dive on the floor to gain possession causing a stoppage in play, Sheldon grabbed a...

LUCAS, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO