Colonel Crawford's Sheldon picks up career win No. 300 in tourney-style victory over Lucas
LUCAS — On Saturday night in a 60-57 win over Lucas, Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon earned the right to be known as a 300-win coach. But if you ask him, the most important part of the nonconference victory came at the 2:20 minute mark of the third quarter. After a loose ball scrum that saw nearly every player on the court dive on the floor to gain possession causing a stoppage in play, Sheldon grabbed a...
YourCentralValley.com
Clovis West boys basketball beats Central for first TRAC win of season
Clovis West earned its first league victory of the season on Friday with a 70-63 win over Central. Zachary Chauhan led the way for the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Dante Robinson scored 14 points for Clovis West. With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 18-2 overall.
WDTN
C.J. boys suffer first loss of season to Pace Academy
KETTERIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne saw its undefeated season come to an end on Saturday night with a 62-55 defeat against Pace Academy in boys basketball at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont HS. George Washington III led the Eagles with 26 points on the night, while his brother B.B. Washington, dropped […]
TOC: Christ the King downs Calvary Christian in third-place game
Kiyan Antony saw his father, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, play on several significant stages. The Christ the King sophomore has recently found himself playing in a raucous atmospheres in his young career, including stops in London, England and Los Angeles. But the 38th annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank...
WANE 15
Winquist’s hat trick leads Komets to back-to-back wins
Josh Winquist earned the first hat trick of the season for the Komets in a 7-4 win at Toledo.
