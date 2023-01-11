Welcome to ewrestlingnews.com and the live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. SmackDown is coming at you live from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tonight we see the WWE InterContinental Champion Gunther defend against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens will go one on one with Sami Zayn on the road to his Royal Rumble match with undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Be sure to refresh the page for ongoing results. Also, join our comment section below to engage with our community.

