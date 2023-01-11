Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says He’s Happy To Be Back With His Family Amid WWE Hiatus
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has shared a photo with his family amid his ongoing hiatus from the promotion. Riddle has not competed for WWE in over a month and was reported to have entered rehab following a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy. On Twitter, the Original Bro shared a...
NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement
NXT UK superstar Jinny has announced her retirement from performing as a professional wrestler. She posted the announcement to her Twitter account:. Jinny debuted in 2015, first performing for Progress. She competed for the promotion until 2021, and became Progress Women’s Champion in May 2018. She defended the title successfully against Dakota Kai, before dropping the title to Jordynne Grace.
Bray Wyatt Calls Himself The ‘Eater Of Souls’ In Cryptic Promo On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to cut a promo. Wyatt returned to his old ways, sitting on his wooden rocking chair and referring to himself as the “Eater of Souls.” The former Universal Champion called himself Uncle Howdy and the “Eater of Worlds,” noting that the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will witness his rebirth.
Hard To Kill News – PCO Returns To Life, Masha Slamovich Earns Knockouts Title Shot
PCO was buried alive by Eddie Edwards in the desert of Las Vegas this past November. At Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, PCO returned to life, appearing in the ring following Edwards’ victory over Jonathan Gresham in singles action. PCO spit sand and blasted Edwards with a shovel to stand tall over his former stablemate.
Mickie James Wins Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title At Hard To Kill
Mickie James was hesitant about potentially retiring from the squared circle ahead of her Impact Knockouts Word Championship match against Jordynne Grace at Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. However, the Last Rodeo is still alive and well as James dethroned Grace to capture the Impact Knockouts World Title after an intense battle at the pay-per-view event.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results January 13, 2023
Welcome to ewrestlingnews.com and the live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. SmackDown is coming at you live from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tonight we see the WWE InterContinental Champion Gunther defend against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens will go one on one with Sami Zayn on the road to his Royal Rumble match with undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Be sure to refresh the page for ongoing results. Also, join our comment section below to engage with our community.
Backstage Heat On Mercedes Mone In NJPW?
Even though Mercedes Mone has only been a part of NJPW for a little more than a week, she appears to have already offended some people. At Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut by attacking KAIRI. This prompted Mone to challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the Battle in the Valley event on February 18.
Report: Mercedes Mone Has “Earned” Critics Backstage In WWE
Fans may be eager to see Mercedes Moné one day join AEW, but the former Sasha Banks isn’t as popular in WWE. Moné debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling at last week’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, over half a year after walking out of WWE over a creative dispute.
Jim Cornette Reacts To MJF Mentioning Him On AEW Dynamite
On the most recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, veteran manager Jim Cornette reacted to AEW World Champion MJF namedropping him on last week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Jim Cornette on why MJF mentioned him during his promo:...
AEW News – The Acclaimed Hype Rampage Appearance, Black Warrior Tribute
Following their hit diss track, The Acclaimed cut a new promo to hype their upcoming appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions cut a promo that was shared by AEW’s official Twitter account. AEW’s tweet reads as follows:. “Our...
Various News & Notes – Matches For Post-Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill TV Tapings, More
The following matches are confirmed for this weekend’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Fallout TV tapings:. WOW – Women of Wrestling posted the following video and synopsis for this weekend’s broadcast:. * The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury. *...
Conrad Thompson Reveals If He Thinks Tony Khan Could Buy WWE
With the news of Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board of Directors to help facilitate a sale, the talk of the professional wrestling community has been who could potentially swoop in to purchase the professional wrestling juggernaut. Top names that have been thrown around include Amazon, FOX, and...
RK-Bro Tag Team Is Likely Done
Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since The Usos defeated RK-Bro in a unification title match on the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match. As previously reported, Orton required a fusion in his...
Impact Wrestling To Announce Interim Authority Figure At Hard To Kill 2023
With Bully Ray putting EVP Scott D’Amore on the shelf last week, Impact Wrestling is set to announce an interim authority figure at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event later tonight. Ray drove D’Amore through a table on Impact Wrestling during the contract signing segment last week. With D’Amore...
Ex-WWE Writer Claims Stephanie McMahon “Caught A Lot Of Unnecessary Flack”
A former WWE writer has said that Stephanie McMahon was a “fantastic boss” who unnecessarily caught a lot of flack. Prior to her appointment as co-CEO and Chairwoman last year, McMahon had multiple roles throughout her WWE tenure, including becoming Senior Vice President of Creative Writing in 2006.
Saraya Would ‘Love’ To Wrestle The Guys In AEW
Saraya has taken part in two matches since her comeback. She won a singles contest against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022, but on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, she and Toni Storm fell short in a tag team battle with Baker & Jamie Hayter. Over the course...
CM Punk Mocks AEW Ratings In Online Dig At MJF
CM Punk’s potential return to AEW is looking less likely given his recent comments about the company on a post from MJF. Punk has not been seen on AEW TV since last September’s All Out event due to his comments at the post-show media scrum and the backstage fight.
News On Why Chris Jericho Appeared At PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society appeared on Night Two of Sunday’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles event. Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Sammy Guevara defeated Jonathan Gresham, Kevin Blackwood, Michael Oku, Player Uno, and SB Kento in a ten-man tag team match. According to...
Madusa Claims Dangerous Alliance Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
Madusa was a recent guest on the “Going Broadway” podcast, where she suggested that WWE should induct the Dangerous Alliance faction into the Hall of Fame. The legendary WCW stable once comprised of Paul Heyman, Steve Austin, Madusa, Rick Rude, Bobby Eaton, Arn Anderson, and Larry Zbyszko. Dangerous Alliance dominated the WCW scene prior to the promotion’s downfall.
