More than one third of Lincoln’s dealerships say “no thanks” to brand’s electric future
More than one third of U.S. Lincoln dealerships have opted out of a certification plan to sell electric cars as part of the luxury brand’s EV shift, Automotive News reported Friday. Following the example of parent Ford, Lincoln in October 2022 told its dealers to invest in upgrades to...
Rotary engine returns as range extender in Mazda MX-30 EV
Mazda on Friday used the 2023 Brussels auto show to present a modern vehicle fitted with a rotary engine. The engine, a compact single-rotor design displacing 0.83 liters, serves as a range extender in a new R-EV variant of Mazda’s MX-30 compact electric crossover. The engine is mounted directly...
Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face
Six years. That’s the short period of time in which Genesis has thoroughly rethought the G90 flagship luxury sedan three times. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The 2023 Genesis G90 exudes elegance and style and glides into its next stage of its young life with fewer cylinders, an optional mild-hybrid system, a new design inside and out, and new mechanical tricks as it aims for a swath of the luxury market seemingly left behind by Lexus.
2022 saw sales of exotic cars boom
Sales of cars from exotic brands reached new heights in 2022, despite a long list of major headwinds. The war in Ukraine, energy and inflation crises, and supply disruptions couldn’t stop many brands in the ultra-luxury segment from posting record results. From the brands that have reported full-year sales...
