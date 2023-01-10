Read full article on original website
Related
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
realitytitbit.com
Tom Houghton from The Circle tells TikTok he is now single
The Circle season 5 is coming to an end, and Tom Houghton fell at the final hurdle as he was blocked in episode 12. As well as being on The Circle, Tom Houghton is widely followed on TikTok and previously revealed it was his girlfriend who encouraged him to make the videos.
realitytitbit.com
Kody and Aurora Brown ‘kissing’ rumors shut down by Sister Wives star
“Horrifying” rumors alleging Kody and Aurora Brown were seen “kissing” have been debunked by his furious daughter and fellow Sister Wives star Gwendlyn. After legally marrying Robyn, 44, in 2014, the Brown family patriarch adopted her children Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18, who Robyn shares with ex-husband David Jessop.
realitytitbit.com
Sammie from The Circle’s baby daddy is a well-known American actor
Sammie from The Circle has a baby daddy who she got pregnant with in January 2022. Following the popularity of The Circle season 5, many are rewatching season 1 and have since found out that Sammie is a mother. She came in third place on The Circle but still took...
realitytitbit.com
The Traitors US host Alan Cumming calls the Peacock show ‘bonkers’
The Traitors has just released its first US season following on from the successful UK show. The Traitors US will be hosted by Alan Cumming who said the Peacock show was ‘bonkers’. Another difference the US show has is that the cast will consist of a mix of...
Comments / 0