realitytitbit.com

Tom Houghton from The Circle tells TikTok he is now single

The Circle season 5 is coming to an end, and Tom Houghton fell at the final hurdle as he was blocked in episode 12. As well as being on The Circle, Tom Houghton is widely followed on TikTok and previously revealed it was his girlfriend who encouraged him to make the videos.
Kody and Aurora Brown ‘kissing’ rumors shut down by Sister Wives star

“Horrifying” rumors alleging Kody and Aurora Brown were seen “kissing” have been debunked by his furious daughter and fellow Sister Wives star Gwendlyn. After legally marrying Robyn, 44, in 2014, the Brown family patriarch adopted her children Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18, who Robyn shares with ex-husband David Jessop.
The Traitors US host Alan Cumming calls the Peacock show ‘bonkers’

The Traitors has just released its first US season following on from the successful UK show. The Traitors US will be hosted by Alan Cumming who said the Peacock show was ‘bonkers’. Another difference the US show has is that the cast will consist of a mix of...

