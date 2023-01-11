ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
californiapublic.com

Crews, Residents Concern Over Salinas River as Another Storm Approaches

The storms wreaking havoc in the Bay Area are also devastating some of the neighboring counties as well. For much of this week, there’s been concern that floodwaters could turn the Monterey peninsula into an island. The Salinas River surged to about 24-feet and finally broke through levees this...
californiapublic.com

Crews Work to Fill Hundreds of New Potholes in San Francisco

The weeks of nearly non-stop rain have made driving through San Francisco an even rougher ride. On Thursday, crews used the break in the storm to try and fill some of the hundreds of new holes that have opened up in city streets. “Busy, busy, busy,” said Christopher Brown of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

The People's House: Opening of Resource Center Kicks Off MLK Weekend in Oakland

An activist group in Oakland is kicking off a weekend-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. by opening the doors to their own community resource building. “The ninth annual reclaiming MLK weekend is in full effect,” said Cat Brooks, co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP). The community gathered...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy