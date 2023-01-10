Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 13th:. KnowBe4 KNBE: This security awareness company that provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
inTest Corporation (INTT) Moves 6.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
InTest Corporation (INTT) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $13.06. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.8% gain over the past four weeks. The recent...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Piper Sandler Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $142.33, changing hands for $142.52/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Here's Why DecisionPoint (DPSI) Seems a Smart Investment Bet
DecisionPoint DPSI is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to make some gains from its upside potential amid the ongoing volatility and weakness in global macroeconomic conditions. DecisionPoint has the favorable combination of a Growth Score of A and sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy),...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On David Dreman - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX) is a large-cap value...
NASDAQ
Is Spotify Stock Poised to Crush the Market in 2023?
Nobody wanted to own Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) stock in 2022. After a huge run-up in late 2020 and early 2021, investors started to sour on the music streamer due to a lack of profitability. The company put up strong growth across all of its key performance metrics but failed to show gross margin expansion and positive operating profits. In a bear market where Wall Street is focused on what a company will earn over the next few quarters, this was a recipe for disaster, with shares falling 66% for the year.
NASDAQ
Is Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 08/13/2013, the Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed...
NASDAQ
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Why Model N (MODN) is a Healthy Investment Bet Right Now
Shares of Model N, Inc. MODN have surged 49.8% over the past year, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 66.1% over the past year while that for the next fiscal year is up 36.6% since February 2022, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) did something most other biotech companies didn't last year: It beat the bear market. The specialist in treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) climbed as the three major indexes dipped into bear territory. And it finished the year with a 31% gain. There was a clear reason...
NASDAQ
First Republic Bank (FRC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
First Republic Bank (FRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.30%. A...
NASDAQ
Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week
Shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were up 19.4% for the week as of 12:45 p.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While many stocks were performing well this week, BigCommerce's outperformance wasn't merely the result of market enthusiasm. Rather, the company scored a big partnership that puts it in a competitive position going forward.
NASDAQ
Is Pinduoduo (PDD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 No-Brainer Stocks for Market Growth
Since its low point last October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has put on a surprising display of strength, rallying 16% higher in the months that followed. Although many analysts and economists feel a recession could occur sometime early this year, investors would do well to buy stocks that could still rally higher while also protecting their downside.
NASDAQ
Antero Resources (AR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Antero Resources (AR) closed the most recent trading day at $29.74, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
NASDAQ
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
NASDAQ
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
NASDAQ
Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Asana, Inc. (ASAN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Comments / 0