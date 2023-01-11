Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Lamar Jackson confirms suspicion surrounding Bengals-Ravens matchup
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed on Thursday that he won’t be playing versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday’s Wild Card Round game. The standout quarterback has missed every game since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. What many thought would be a short-lived absence has now extended itself into the playoffs.
The first good reason for keeping Matt Canada in 2023 has finally been made
It seems like nearly every Pittsburgh Steelers fan wants to see the team move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Under Canada, the Steelers had the No. 26 scoring offense in the NFL in 2022. Not great. But over the last half of the season, the Steelers played much better....
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel suddenly has a very important offseason problem to address
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has an important offseason problem to address. And there’s no obvious solution. Vols true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Jackson is a former four-star recruit who saw limited action in 2022. The Indiana native missed the...
How Kirby Smart gave Josh Heupel and the Vols some extra motivation this offseason
If there’s one thing we learned from the Georgia Bulldogs’ 65-7 thrashing of TCU in the national championship game earlier this week, it’s that motivation is extremely important in college football. Georgia became the first program to win back-to-back championships in the playoff era with the win...
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player
Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
Chiefs receive important news they have been patiently waiting for
As we all know by now, if the Kansas City Chiefs were to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, it will be held at a neutral site because the Chiefs are the number one seed, but the Bills have one less game played. Had they finished their...
Broncos: Fans get coaching news they likely didn’t want to hear
Denver Broncos fans didn’t get the news they wanted on Thursday. In fact. it’s pretty much the opposite. They got the coaching news they didn’t want to see, and no, the Broncos didn’t hire someone that fans didn’t want. In fact, another team may hire...
The door is open for Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC
The door is open for former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC. Alabama is reportedly moving on from defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is leaving to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Crimson Tide fans have been clamoring for Pruitt’s return to Tuscaloosa...
Tennessee Vols targeting 2024 5-star quarterback
The Tennessee Vols are one of several programs targeting a 2024 five-star quarterback from North Carolina. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney pointed out this week that Tennessee is one of the programs that’s coming “really big” after Jadyn Davis. From Rivals.com:. Michigan is considered the front-runner...
QBs in the transfer portal that the Tennessee Vols could pursue to replace Tayven Jackson
The Tennessee Vols need to find a quarterback after true freshman Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. With Jackson moving on, it leaves the Vols with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava (who will be a true freshman next fall).
Watch: Vols HC Josh Heupel thanks fans and players while accepting fan-voted award
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was revealed as the winner of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Accenture 2023 Fan Favorite coach of the year award on Wednesday night. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes took home the Paul “Bear” Bryant coach of the year honors on Wednesday night after leading the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the national championship game (which they lost by 58 points to the Georgia Bulldogs).
Anonymous coach comments on Tennessee Vols’ offense and defense
Some anonymous coaches spoke to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg this week about various programs and the Tennessee Vols were one of those teams. Typically, comments from anonymous coaches are negative — they can say whatever they want without fear of their identity being revealed. But the comments to ESPN...
Practice video proves the Dolphins have the perfect playoff mindset
For a team making its first playoff appearance since the 2016 season, the Miami Dolphins sure are loose heading into its Wild Card matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins are playing with house money this weekend. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be suiting up on Sunday. McDaniel revealed that the team is preparing for its third-string signal caller, Skylar Thompson, to get the start.
Kirby Smart isn’t telling the truth after Georgia’s win against TCU in the national championship
Kirby Smart is on top of the world after his Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight national championship this week via a win over TCU in the College Football Playoff finals. But for some reason, Smart can’t tell the truth. Immediately after Georgia’s win against TCU, Smart claimed “everyone”...
One serious move the Saints should think about making this off-season
The New Orleans Saints should think about making some serious moves this off-season, but one in particular. I think most people would agree with it too. Let’s start by saying the season didn’t go how anyone expected. Did fans think this would be a Super Bowl-winning team? Not necessarily. However, they did think this team had a shot at the playoffs, and they did, even with their terrible record, due to the poor play in the division.
Tennessee’s 5 best touchdown celebrations from the 2022 season
The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season was truly epic. From beating Florida and Alabama and ending those losing streaks to boat racing a confident Kentucky team that talked plenty of trash before playing the Vols, there were plenty of great memories from Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. Later...
