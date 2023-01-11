ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
atozsports.com

Lamar Jackson confirms suspicion surrounding Bengals-Ravens matchup

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed on Thursday that he won’t be playing versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday’s Wild Card Round game. The standout quarterback has missed every game since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. What many thought would be a short-lived absence has now extended itself into the playoffs.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

The first good reason for keeping Matt Canada in 2023 has finally been made

It seems like nearly every Pittsburgh Steelers fan wants to see the team move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Under Canada, the Steelers had the No. 26 scoring offense in the NFL in 2022. Not great. But over the last half of the season, the Steelers played much better....
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player

Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
atozsports.com

The door is open for Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC

The door is open for former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC. Alabama is reportedly moving on from defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is leaving to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Crimson Tide fans have been clamoring for Pruitt’s return to Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols targeting 2024 5-star quarterback

The Tennessee Vols are one of several programs targeting a 2024 five-star quarterback from North Carolina. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney pointed out this week that Tennessee is one of the programs that’s coming “really big” after Jadyn Davis. From Rivals.com:. Michigan is considered the front-runner...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Watch: Vols HC Josh Heupel thanks fans and players while accepting fan-voted award

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was revealed as the winner of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Accenture 2023 Fan Favorite coach of the year award on Wednesday night. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes took home the Paul “Bear” Bryant coach of the year honors on Wednesday night after leading the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the national championship game (which they lost by 58 points to the Georgia Bulldogs).
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Anonymous coach comments on Tennessee Vols’ offense and defense

Some anonymous coaches spoke to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg this week about various programs and the Tennessee Vols were one of those teams. Typically, comments from anonymous coaches are negative — they can say whatever they want without fear of their identity being revealed. But the comments to ESPN...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Practice video proves the Dolphins have the perfect playoff mindset

For a team making its first playoff appearance since the 2016 season, the Miami Dolphins sure are loose heading into its Wild Card matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins are playing with house money this weekend. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be suiting up on Sunday. McDaniel revealed that the team is preparing for its third-string signal caller, Skylar Thompson, to get the start.
atozsports.com

One serious move the Saints should think about making this off-season

The New Orleans Saints should think about making some serious moves this off-season, but one in particular. I think most people would agree with it too. Let’s start by saying the season didn’t go how anyone expected. Did fans think this would be a Super Bowl-winning team? Not necessarily. However, they did think this team had a shot at the playoffs, and they did, even with their terrible record, due to the poor play in the division.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Tennessee’s 5 best touchdown celebrations from the 2022 season

The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season was truly epic. From beating Florida and Alabama and ending those losing streaks to boat racing a confident Kentucky team that talked plenty of trash before playing the Vols, there were plenty of great memories from Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. Later...
KNOXVILLE, TN

