Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Thurman Thomas Buys Amazing Home In City Of Buffalo [PIC]
Thurman and his wife Patti are moving to the city of Buffalo, and you have to see these pictures of their new home.
Wake Up! Wags: Jersey
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Jersey! Jersey is a 3-year-old husky. He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. For more information on how to bring this furry friend home, click here or view the full segment above.
wnypapers.com
Simply Amazed Salon celebrates its grand-opening
Sarah Santella, owner of Simply Amazed Salon, at 2275 Grand Island Blvd., said the thing that she likes best about providing hair care is “being able to make people feel good about themselves and being able to give them something to look forward to. I like to help people embrace or enhance their image. I love being able to make people feel happy in a way that most people can’t.”
One Of Buffalo's Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!
Town of Tonawanda Winterfest makes its return this weekend
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda's Winterfest returns this weekend. The activities kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday with a performance and clinic by the Tonawanda Aquettes swimming team. There will also be an open swim, a charity hockey game benefiting Compass House, and a petting zoo during Winterfest, which runs through Thursday, Jan. 19.
buffalorising.com
Get Ready for ‘Unbillievable The Movie’
Unbillievable The Movie is touted as “…the most Buffalo-centric film since Buffalo 66.” Greg. The film is directed by J. Garrett Vorreuter and Scott Rubin (who edited National Lampoon for 10 years), written by Rubin, and produced by Rubin, Vorreuter, and Gregory Lamberson. Not only have all...
wnypapers.com
Regal Cinemas signs come down, as Dipson prepares to take over Niagara Falls theater
Starting Feb. 1, Regal Cinema 12 to become The Capitol Theatre 12 managed by Dipson Theatres Inc. The red Regal Cinemas signs were dismantled and painted over this week, as a new company prepares to take over the movie house. Regional Cinema Operator Dipson Theaters Inc. recently announced it signed...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
Eater
Where To Get the Best Buffalo Wings — And Other Bar Food From Bills Country
Football weekends are an excuse for eating and drinking copiously while hanging out with friends in front of the TV, whether it’s at someone’s house or a bar. And since we’re here in the land of small apartments, it’s probably the latter. With twelve teams in the playoffs for the long weekend’s games — including the Giants — this is the weekend for eating, drinking, and watching the tube.
wnypapers.com
'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
Suburbs to Downtown: 5 Things Buffalo Needs to Do Now
Buffalo has built up a lot of luxury apartments, but how will they get more people to move downtown?. Patti and Thurman Thomas, the legendary Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer, are moving to the city of Buffalo from the town of Boston. Allentown to be exact which is actually pretty fitting. They said they always wanted to be in the actual city and finally are. A lot of people say that but never do it. Why? Why don’t more people leave the Suburbs for the city?
26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin’s injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin’s charity, Chasing M’s, having sold more than 12,750 items […]
2 TAKE 5 winning tickets sold in Buffalo
DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winners of Tuesday's TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. Two of these tickets were sold in Western New York. One of the winning ticket was sold for the Jan. 10 TAKE 5 drawing and was worth $10,130.50 and was purchased at 7-Eleven at 2970 Union Road in Buffalo. Another was sold at City Max Market at 389 Grider Street in Buffalo.
artvoice.com
This Week at Central & Online: Jan 15-Jan 22
1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org. Sunday, January 15 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 7:00 PM Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. How Far Have We Come?. (online via Facebook) https://www.facebook.com/buffalolibrary.central. Mon, January 16 closed. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Visit...
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
A Local Bakery Makes Famous Drool-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls in the Northtowns.
If you enjoy trying new restaurants in and around Buffalo and enormous cinnamon buns are your thing, you should check out Kaylena Marie's Bakery. Kaylena Marie's, a locally owned and operated cafe in the centre of Orchard Park, is a Buffalo brunch institution.
wwnytv.com
Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (Gray News) - A man in New York who police called a hero for saving others in blizzard conditions is going to the Super Bowl. On Friday, the Buffalo Bills shared a video of Jay Withey receiving Super Bowl tickets from Bills legend Thurman Thomas and his wife Patricia Thomas.
