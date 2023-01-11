SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football players Viliami Fehoko, Elijah Cooks and Nehemiah Shelton have all been invited to all-star bowl games to finish out their collegiate careers. Fehoko will be playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., while Cooks and Shelton have been invited to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 14 from UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO