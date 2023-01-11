ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans With Successful Start to 2023 Season

STANFORD, Calif.—Lauren Macpherson won the all-around, and Jada Mazury won two event titles as the San José State women's gymnastics team opened the season with 195.850 in a meet at Stanford Saturday afternoon inside of Maples Pavilion. Macpherson tied career-best all-around score with a 39.325. She posted four...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Holland, Davis-Jones Lead SJSU in Loss to Wyoming

BOX SCORE (PDF) SAN JOSE, Calif.—Jada Holland had 19 points and Marisa Davis-Jones contributed 17 points to lead San José State women's basketball (2-15, 0-6 MW) in a 64-48 loss to Wyoming (11-5, 4-1 MW) on Saturday afternoon. With 6:32 left in the game, the Spartans cut the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Open Season at UH Invitational

This Week for No. 13-San Jose State (0-0) When Saturday, January 13, through Sunday, January 14. January 14, vs. No. 6 Univeristy of Hawaii, 10:30 a.m. (HT) January 14, vs. No. 25 Marist College, 4:30 p.m. (HT) January 15, vs. No. 20 LMU, 10:30 a.m. (HT) Where Honolulu. Social Media...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Has Big Day in Season Opener at Spokane Invitational

RESULTS (PDF) SPOKANE, Wash. — Roman Johnson won his preliminary heat and the overall Men's 60m dash, Emilia Sjostrand placed first in the Women's Triple Jump and Jeremiah Walker won the Men's 200m to lead San José State in a strong showing for its season opening meet at the Spokane Indoor Invitational.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Three Spartans Invited to All-Star Bowl Games

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football players Viliami Fehoko, Elijah Cooks and Nehemiah Shelton have all been invited to all-star bowl games to finish out their collegiate careers. Fehoko will be playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., while Cooks and Shelton have been invited to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 14 from UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Open Season at Spokane Indoor Challenge

TV Information & Statistics Saturday: Watch | Live Results | Meet Schedule. SPOKANE, Wash. — Gabby Spencer, Kaiya Johnson, Emilia Sjostrand, Bryson Smith and Micah Hairston lead the Spartans in their first test of the season on the road at the Spokane Indoor Challenge on Saturday. Gabby Spencer, Jr.
SPOKANE, WA

