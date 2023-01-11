ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis West boys basketball beats Central for first TRAC win of season

Clovis West earned its first league victory of the season on Friday with a 70-63 win over Central. Zachary Chauhan led the way for the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Dante Robinson scored 14 points for Clovis West. With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 18-2 overall.
FRESNO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
AllSyracue

Freshmen Lead Syracuse's Second Half Comeback Over Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, NY — Luck of the Irish? Or luck of the Orange? Joe Girard’s unlikely exit from the game sparked an unlikely run for the Orange. Down 56-44 with 12:54 left, Girard had to leave the floor after getting a cut around his eye. Justin Taylor then stepped in and helped spark an exciting second ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WDTN

C.J. boys suffer first loss of season to Pace Academy

KETTERIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne saw its undefeated season come to an end on Saturday night with a 62-55 defeat against Pace Academy in boys basketball at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont HS. George Washington III led the Eagles with 26 points on the night, while his brother B.B. Washington, dropped […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy