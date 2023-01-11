Read full article on original website
Related
GALLERY: Photos from No. 21 Auburn basketball's 69-63 win over Mississippi State
The Auburn Tigers earned a chippy win over the Bulldogs on Saturday night.
YourCentralValley.com
Clovis West boys basketball beats Central for first TRAC win of season
Clovis West earned its first league victory of the season on Friday with a 70-63 win over Central. Zachary Chauhan led the way for the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Dante Robinson scored 14 points for Clovis West. With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 18-2 overall.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Freshmen Lead Syracuse's Second Half Comeback Over Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, NY — Luck of the Irish? Or luck of the Orange? Joe Girard’s unlikely exit from the game sparked an unlikely run for the Orange. Down 56-44 with 12:54 left, Girard had to leave the floor after getting a cut around his eye. Justin Taylor then stepped in and helped spark an exciting second ...
WDTN
C.J. boys suffer first loss of season to Pace Academy
KETTERIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne saw its undefeated season come to an end on Saturday night with a 62-55 defeat against Pace Academy in boys basketball at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont HS. George Washington III led the Eagles with 26 points on the night, while his brother B.B. Washington, dropped […]
Utah Jazz fans excited about arena name change
The Utah Jazz announced a name change to their home base Saturday morning: Vivint Arena will change its name back to the Delta Center at the start of the 50th anniversary season this summer.
WANE 15
Winquist’s hat trick leads Komets to back-to-back wins
Josh Winquist earned the first hat trick of the season for the Komets in a 7-4 win at Toledo.
Comments / 0