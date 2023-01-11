ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, KS

News Channel Nebraska

Packed house attends Jefferson County zoning meeting on wind energy regulations

FAIRBURY – About 130 people attended a Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting Thursday night, as officials continue to discuss proposed wind energy regulations. NextEra Energy Resources wants permission to build a second wind farm in the county in the Jansen and Plymouth areas, with up to 90 wind turbines. Currently, Jefferson County has a moratorium on wind permits while regulations are finalized.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire damages North 9th Street home in Beatrice, late Friday night

BEATRICE – A late Friday night fire sent units to a home in the central part of Beatrice. Fire vehicles and several firefighters were sent to a house fire, just after eleven p.m. They observed dense smoke arriving at the scene of 618 North Ninth, and a fire in progress at the rear of the structure.
BEATRICE, NE
KSNT News

Dinosaurs to stomp into Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Just because they’re extinct doesn’t mean dinosaurs don’t get to travel. Deanna Likes, a spokesperson for the City of Manhattan, said the Flint Hills Discovery Center is set to open a temporary exhbit later this month titled, “Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.” The exhibit will be interactive and hands-on for those who want to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect

HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
HANOVER, KS
KSNT News

3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges

POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
247Sports

Fired Up: The reasons why Jerome Tang's staff has quickly elevated Kansas State basketball

The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked how it was possible that Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang, and his coaches, have the Wildcats off to a blazing start (15-1 overall, and 4-0 in the Big 12). Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
MANHATTAN, KS

