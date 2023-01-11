HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.

