News Channel Nebraska
Packed house attends Jefferson County zoning meeting on wind energy regulations
FAIRBURY – About 130 people attended a Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting Thursday night, as officials continue to discuss proposed wind energy regulations. NextEra Energy Resources wants permission to build a second wind farm in the county in the Jansen and Plymouth areas, with up to 90 wind turbines. Currently, Jefferson County has a moratorium on wind permits while regulations are finalized.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire damages North 9th Street home in Beatrice, late Friday night
BEATRICE – A late Friday night fire sent units to a home in the central part of Beatrice. Fire vehicles and several firefighters were sent to a house fire, just after eleven p.m. They observed dense smoke arriving at the scene of 618 North Ninth, and a fire in progress at the rear of the structure.
Chapman Sears Hometown closing as franchise declares bankruptcy
Sears Hometown Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy Dec. 20, 2022, with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. That decision resulted the fire sales from all 115 Sears Hometown locations nationwide. The Sears Hometown in Chapman is facing the same fate. "I feel bad for the other owners that are...
News Channel Nebraska
Some Gage County retailers still collecting half-cent tax that rolled off the books
BEATRICE – A half-cent countywide sales tax used in Gage County to help pay off a huge federal civil rights judgment rolled off the books as the new year began. But apparently, some retail establishments may still be inadvertently collecting the half-cent. Nebraska State lawmaker Myron Dorn of Adams...
ncktoday.com
New Police Chief Thankful for the Opportunity to Serve Concordia Community
Beginning Monday, January 16th, the City of Concordia will have a new chief of police, after the hiring of Brent Gering, announced last month. City Manager Amy Lange formally introduced Gering to the Concordia City Commission during their regular meeting last week. Gering, the son of Bob and Diana Gering...
Dinosaurs to stomp into Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Just because they’re extinct doesn’t mean dinosaurs don’t get to travel. Deanna Likes, a spokesperson for the City of Manhattan, said the Flint Hills Discovery Center is set to open a temporary exhbit later this month titled, “Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.” The exhibit will be interactive and hands-on for those who want to […]
WIBW
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
1350kman.com
Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity
Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
Fired Up: The reasons why Jerome Tang's staff has quickly elevated Kansas State basketball
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked how it was possible that Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang, and his coaches, have the Wildcats off to a blazing start (15-1 overall, and 4-0 in the Big 12). Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
KU Sports
Saturday’s 125-year Kansas basketball reunion to feature some of the biggest names in program history
It’ll be a Kansas basketball festival for the ages this weekend, when the 2nd-ranked KU men’s basketball team plays host to No. 14 Iowa State, with a 125-year celebration serving as an exciting complement to the main event. Dozens of former players, coaches, managers and more are expected...
