heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Kansas’ 62-60 Win over Iowa State
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks beat the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones, 62-60, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday afternoon. Here are three thoughts on this Big 12 Conference game. Kansas (16-1, 5-0 in Big 12) is now 6-0 in games decided by five points or less this...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Mike Boynton Says All Big 12 Teams Can Make NCAAs
Oklahoma State is 9-7 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play and coach Mike Boynton Jr. is already stumping for an NCAA Tournament bid. But not just for his team, mind you. The ENTIRE Big 12. He says that unless there’s a rule against it, all Big 12 teams should...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas Jayhawks 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament, where they won their first-round game, as they play the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results.
