Summer vacation plans now include a trip to the Greek Isles for a wedding (and a quest to find out the fathers of the bride) with the 27th Warrick County Summer Musical “Mamma Mia!” Featuring the songs of ABBA, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus’ MAMMA MIA! will be presented at Castle High School from July 6 through July 9. Auditions will be held in April for all local students in grades 8 through 12 during the 2022-2023 school year. Call backs will be at Castle High School.

WARRICK COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO