The Philadelphia Inquirer recently featured Stephen Mikulak, president of the Fort Washington-based weight loss and management company Nutrisystem. He discussed the ways in which the pandemic brought forth greater health and wellness concerns, and that Nutrisystem’s marketing and programming has become more focused on living a healthy lifestyle. The strategy was becoming more attractive to consumers in the years before Covid, and the pandemic accelerated the trend.

FORT WASHINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO