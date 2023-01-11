Read full article on original website
Related
fundselectorasia.com
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Morgan Stanley versus Threadneedle
2022 was a year to forget for fund selectors as both bonds and equities were whacked by inflation and rising interest rates, leading to one of the worst years on record for a 60/40 portfolio. A 60/40 mix comprising the S&P 500 index and the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index,...
fundselectorasia.com
Best performing equity fund in 2022
Among the 1,172 open-ended funds analysed by Morningstar Direct, BlackRock’s BGF World Energy A2 Fund was the best-performing equity fund last year, with a return of 39.6%. The runner-up was also a fund from BlackRock, the BGF Natural Resources Gr & Inc A2 USD Fund, with a return of 16.8%.
fundselectorasia.com
The FSA Spy market buzz – 13 January 2023
In the last few weeks, for anyone paying careful attention, markets have been rising rather rapidly, notes Spy. Emerging markets have rebounded more than 20% from their lows. Bitcoin, despite the high publicity of turmoil in crypto exchanges globally, has rallied from below 15,700 to just shy of 19,000. Gold is above $1900. Bond markets have rallied, too. The optimists seem to have the upper hand, for now. The tiniest hint that interest rates are going to slow down has wealth and asset managers rushing out to buy all and sundry. Spy has even seen the words “Meme Stocks” being bandied around online. Speaking to an Aussie equity manager in Singapore this week, he told Spy, “There were a lot of assets that looked quite cheap by the end of last year. We have been snapping up some downtrodden stocks.” What a difference a few good days make. After such a dreadful 2022, Spy is not entirely surprised there is some bouncing from the bottom, the real question is: can it last?
Comments / 0