In the last few weeks, for anyone paying careful attention, markets have been rising rather rapidly, notes Spy. Emerging markets have rebounded more than 20% from their lows. Bitcoin, despite the high publicity of turmoil in crypto exchanges globally, has rallied from below 15,700 to just shy of 19,000. Gold is above $1900. Bond markets have rallied, too. The optimists seem to have the upper hand, for now. The tiniest hint that interest rates are going to slow down has wealth and asset managers rushing out to buy all and sundry. Spy has even seen the words “Meme Stocks” being bandied around online. Speaking to an Aussie equity manager in Singapore this week, he told Spy, “There were a lot of assets that looked quite cheap by the end of last year. We have been snapping up some downtrodden stocks.” What a difference a few good days make. After such a dreadful 2022, Spy is not entirely surprised there is some bouncing from the bottom, the real question is: can it last?

2 DAYS AGO