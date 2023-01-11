Read full article on original website
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Vols fall to Kentucky 63-56 at home, spoil Plavsic's career day
Zakai Zeigler got the steal and trotted in for an easy fastbreak layup, but he missed it way over the rim and Josiah-Jordan James picked up a foul shortly after. That was the type of day it was for Tennessee. Tennessee had multiple chances to build a lead and take...
How Tennessee's transfers fared with their new teams in 2022
Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
Updated: Tracking all of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players more than a month ago, and Tennessee since has had a dozen scholarship players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players announced their intentions to enter it before it even opened and another went into the portal in December, and the roster movement has continued since the Vols closed the 2022 season with an 11-2 record after beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open into the middle of this month.
Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others
Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Tess Darby’s defensive growth comes at a crucial time for Tennessee
Tess Darby can shoot the lights out of the building, but she has recently hit her stride in another area of the game. Defense has been paramount for this year’s Tennessee team. Defense has been an issue for most games. For Darby, defense has been something she struggled with… until now.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel suddenly has a very important offseason problem to address
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has an important offseason problem to address. And there’s no obvious solution. Vols true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Jackson is a former four-star recruit who saw limited action in 2022. The Indiana native missed the...
Chris Lofton’s most memorable moments at Tennessee
Vols legend Chris Lofton is set to have his jersey retired on Saturday ahead of No. 5 Tennessee’s game against Kentucky. Lofton set the standard for the modern college basketball player, playing four seasons (2004-08) under head coaches Buzz Peterson and Bruce Pearl and averaging 16 points per game across his career. It is impossible to talk about Tennessee’s greats without mentioning Lofton and now his jersey will hang alongside those greats.
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
Look: Football World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Sabbatical
Derek Mason will not return to Oklahoma State after one year as the team's defensive coordinator. In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, Mason announced his decision to take a sabbatical from coaching. "I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within ...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee
Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed
Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
McMillan Shows Up Late and Screams Out of Order at Knox Schools Board Meeting
Tonight School Boarder Mike McMillan was late getting to the 5 pm School Board meeting. He was not there for the Moment of Silence and Pledge. He walked in during some employee recognitions. During discussion he screams out and another member said your light was not on and you were...
