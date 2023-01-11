Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: CD sweeps Trojans in hoops
Central Dauphin 49, Chambersburg 39: The Rams shook off a good start by the Trojans and played excellent defense on the way to a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at CASHS Field House on Friday night as part of the Hoops for Harmony showcase. Chambersburg (8-5, 3-4 MPC) led early 9-2,...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup (early): JB girls edge Trojans
James Buchanan 56, Chambersburg 53: In a back-and-forth contest, the Rockets held a small edge in the fourth quarter and that was enough to defeat the Trojans in a game Saturday morning that kicked off a long list of games in the Hoops for Harmony showcase at CASHS Field House.
thesportspage.blog
McConnellsburg defeats Southern Fulton 32-26
Southern Fulton traveled to McConnellsburg for an ICC clash on Friday evening and were defeated by the Spartans 32-26. The Indians (10-2, 8-1 ICC) trailed until the 4th quarter when they tied the game up but then lost as the final period played out. Coach Jeremy Hann said “We shot...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Northern hands Blue Devil girls 1st loss
Northern York 48, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils streaked to a 22-8 lead after one quarter, but the Polar Bears slowly reeled them in and handed G-A its first loss of the season in a taut Mid Penn Colonial game Friday night in Dillsburg. After the big first period, Greencastle...
thesportspage.blog
Hoops for Harmony: Watch live Shippensburg vs. Landsdowne, Chambersburg vs. Chester
Hoops for Harmony continues Saturday January 14 and Sunday January 15 at Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Games begin at 10:00 a.m. in CASHS Fieldhousr and 10:30 a.m. in the Auxiliary Gym. All games will be streamed on the Roxamore Sports Network. Seventeen games will be played Saturday. Broadcast schedule...
thesportspage.blog
Fulton County Roundup
BOYS BASKETBALL: McConnellsburg traveled to Fairfield Wednesday night and picked up a 69-29 win over the Knights in a non league contest. Coach Joshua Lowery commented ” Tonight we played on the road against the Fairfield Knights we captured a great team win”. Leading scorers for the Spartans where...
Cumberland Valley wrestling stays perfect, defeats Mifflin County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — No one has been able to stop Cumberland Valley on the mat so far this season. With their 39-16 win over Mifflin County, the Eagles are now 13-0 on the year and are ranked second in the District lll Class 3A power rankings, trailing only Central Dauphin. Cumberland Valley is back […]
District 3 wrestling box scores: Palmyra tops Red Land, Lower Dauphin bests Carlisle
Lower Dauphin vs Mechanicsburg in high school wrestling — A look at box scores and results from around District 3 on Thursday night:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
State College running back receives first Division 1 offer from Syracuse
He had 223 carries for 1725 rushing yards (7.7 yards per carry) and 22 rushing touchdowns in 2022.
thesportspage.blog
Hoops for Harmony: Chambersburg vs. Central Dauphin 8:30 p.m. Friday January 13
All of the games in the Hoops for Harmony Tournament will be available on live stream via Roxamore Sports Network. The tournament begins Friday at 4:00 p.m. and continues with games all day on Saturday and Sunday. Complete schedule and information is available here.
Penn State alums set to launch team in $1 million, winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament
The team was organized by former Nittany Lion John Harrar and the roster includes some of the program’s better players in recent history.
Clemson fires offensive coordinator, Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter
CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for […]
Onward State
Pat Narduzzi Ranks Penn State Lowest Among Coaches Poll Participants
The Penn State-Pitt “rivalry” is alive and well, folks. The final college football Coaches Poll was released on Wednesday, and James Franklin and Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, made sure to try to keep the rivalry going. Narduzzi ranked Penn State No. 9 in the nation, the...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State DL withdraws name from transfer portal, returning for 2023 season
Davon Townley is staying in Happy Valley after all. The Penn State defensive lineman announced that he would be returning to the program for the 2023 season. Townley initially entered the transfer portal, but elected to withdraw his name after having a change of heart. Townley, a 6-foot-6, 267-pound defender,...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 4-10, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 4-10, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. White Rock Inc. to Gary Fitzgerald, Sandwich Lane, Guilford Township, $120,000. Rossi Realty of Chambersburg LP to Samuel Bautista Garcia, Woodstock Road, Chambersburg, $228,300. Wilma Whetstone to Brandon Pilgrim,...
Sports bar looking to open first Pennsylvania location in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A sports bar and grill that has locations across the Midwest wants to open it’s first Pennsylvania location in Happy Valley. Brothers Bar and Grill, which has 17 other eatery spots, want to open at 134 South Allen Street, where the former Amazon pickup store used to be before it closed. […]
State Trooper Impersonator Nabbed In Shippensburg, Police Say
A man who impersonated a Pennsylvania state police trooper while threatening people has been arrested in Shippensburg, authorities say. Elmer Lawrence Ardinger, 60, was arrested on Monday, January 9, according to a release by the Shippensburg Police on Thursday. "Ardinger was upset over a misunderstanding. Ardinger called himself Trooper Ardinger...
WGAL
Mechanicsburg woman killed in crash in Tuscarora Tunnel on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WILLOW HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed on Wednesday in a crash in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. Pennsylvania State Police released a statement about the fatal crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, identified only as a...
Mechanicsburg woman killed in fatal Huntingdon County crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Huntingdon County crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Interstate 76 Westbound in the vicinity of mile marker 187.2 (Tuscarora Tunnel) in Dublin Township at 7:36 p.m. Police reports state...
