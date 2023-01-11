ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: CD sweeps Trojans in hoops

Central Dauphin 49, Chambersburg 39: The Rams shook off a good start by the Trojans and played excellent defense on the way to a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at CASHS Field House on Friday night as part of the Hoops for Harmony showcase. Chambersburg (8-5, 3-4 MPC) led early 9-2,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup (early): JB girls edge Trojans

James Buchanan 56, Chambersburg 53: In a back-and-forth contest, the Rockets held a small edge in the fourth quarter and that was enough to defeat the Trojans in a game Saturday morning that kicked off a long list of games in the Hoops for Harmony showcase at CASHS Field House.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

McConnellsburg defeats Southern Fulton 32-26

Southern Fulton traveled to McConnellsburg for an ICC clash on Friday evening and were defeated by the Spartans 32-26. The Indians (10-2, 8-1 ICC) trailed until the 4th quarter when they tied the game up but then lost as the final period played out. Coach Jeremy Hann said “We shot...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Northern hands Blue Devil girls 1st loss

Northern York 48, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils streaked to a 22-8 lead after one quarter, but the Polar Bears slowly reeled them in and handed G-A its first loss of the season in a taut Mid Penn Colonial game Friday night in Dillsburg. After the big first period, Greencastle...
DILLSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Fulton County Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL: McConnellsburg traveled to Fairfield Wednesday night and picked up a 69-29 win over the Knights in a non league contest. Coach Joshua Lowery commented ” Tonight we played on the road against the Fairfield Knights we captured a great team win”. Leading scorers for the Spartans where...
FULTON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Clemson fires offensive coordinator, Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for […]
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 4-10, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 4-10, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. White Rock Inc. to Gary Fitzgerald, Sandwich Lane, Guilford Township, $120,000. Rossi Realty of Chambersburg LP to Samuel Bautista Garcia, Woodstock Road, Chambersburg, $228,300. Wilma Whetstone to Brandon Pilgrim,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

State Trooper Impersonator Nabbed In Shippensburg, Police Say

A man who impersonated a Pennsylvania state police trooper while threatening people has been arrested in Shippensburg, authorities say. Elmer Lawrence Ardinger, 60, was arrested on Monday, January 9, according to a release by the Shippensburg Police on Thursday. "Ardinger was upset over a misunderstanding. Ardinger called himself Trooper Ardinger...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

