ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YB9b2_0kAfEoVE00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville.

The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The council approved the agreement and contracts that allow Iguana Investment to start development of a Four Seasons hotel and office building near TIAA Bank Field.

“They asked to purchase the office building site and are paying the city cash for it at its appraised value. So now, there’s two separate sets of contracts: one for the hotel and one for the office building,” Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer said.

The total cost of the project is over $387 million, which is an increase of $86 million. The city incentive is over $95 million, which was bumped up roughly $11 million.

“The city’s return is better than it was a year and a half ago,” Boyer said. “We donated land for the hotel, so land that was previously off the tax roll now goes on the tax roll. Part of that is also a tax rebate, a real estate tax rebate, so it’s generated by the development itself.”

DIA CEO Lori Boyer said the approval also takes $7.1 million dollars that was previously approved in city budget for bulkheads and the riverwalk along the Northbank. The bill says it aggregates funding for certain city-owned improvements as part of the overall Four Seasons hotel, office building, marina, and the riverwalk project at the former Met park site.

“It was already approved previously. It was just taking a piece of something that was maybe $25 million before, peeling out $7.1 million and saying, ‘That’s for this bulkhead, and this part of the riverwalk,’” Boyer said.

Iguana Investments sent us the following statement:

“We’re grateful to the Jacksonville City Council for their approval tonight of the revised Shipyards redevelopment agreement. These changes address key site-specific issues and account for disruptions in the global supply chain, while still providing an increased return on investment to the city. The continued collaboration between Iguana, the City of Jacksonville and the Downtown Investment Authority on this project is emblematic of our shared vision for the future of downtown Jacksonville.”

— Iguana Investments

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville City Council approves Jaguars playoff 'emergency funds', changes to Shad Khan's Shipyards development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council has signed off on changes to Shad Khan's Shipyard's development, including more taxpayer dollars going to the project. Due to inflation and supply chain issues Shad Khan's Iguana Investments says costs have gone up and the city's portion will increase by $130 million or about 13 percent.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville mayor's race: Ballot set with seven candidates

The field for the Jacksonville mayoral election is set, with seven candidates on the ballot in the March 21 election. Four Republicans, two Democrats and a no-party affiliated candidate qualified for the mayor’s race by the noon deadline Jan. 13, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors

A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Brenda Priestly Jackson won’t run for Jacksonville City Council re-election

Redistricting compelled the decision not to run again. Local redistricting compelled a sitting Jacksonville City Council member not to seek re-election in March. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson informed Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan Thursday that she would not be running after all in 2023. The decision was time-sensitive, as the qualifying deadline for March elections is Friday at noon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery

The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Dan Bean featured endorser in latest LeAnna Cumber spot

Bean was Gov. DeSantis' commanding officer in the Navy. A retired Naval captain featured in a Ron DeSantis ad last year has made his choice in the Jacksonville mayoral race. Daniel Bean, the Governor’s former commanding officer, is backing LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the Jacksonville mayoral race, as seen in an ad from the Cumber campaign.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99

Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 p.m. at the same location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

1928 Cuban Bistro opens in Jacksonville Beach

1928 Cuban Bistro opened Jan. 3 in Jacksonville Beach at 1500 Beach Blvd. in the Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center. It is the fourth location of the Jacksonville-based concept. The Gates of Beach Boulevard site plan shows 1928 Cuban Bistro leases 2,075 square feet in Unit 218. It seats...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
WOKV

JTA: St. Johns River Ferry service suspension getting pushed back

Jacksonville FL — On Thursday, JTA made the announcement that service on the St Johns River Ferry will now be suspended starting January 25th for routine maintenance required by the US Coast Guard. JTA says the maintenance schedule is getting pushed back due to supply chain issues with parts and to reduce the amount of time the ferry is out of service as much as possible.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Boeing holding job fair at Jacksonville location for all interested parties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boeing is hiring structures aircraft mechanics, composite aircraft mechanics and quality test technicians to support various programs at the Boeing Jacksonville site, including F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and other military aircraft. STORY: Lisa Marie Presley: Entertainment world reacts to death of Elvis’ only...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
111K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy