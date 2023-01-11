Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Kathy Westley
Kathy Westley went to become our angel when she passed away peacefully alongside her family on Sunday, Jan 8th. She was born on April 8, 1949 and spent her childhood on the banks of the Colorado River next to the big pines just east of the No Name Tunnel. She and her amazing sister Debbie spent many hours competing with their 4H animals and working on their many 4H projects. Both Debbie and Kathy were great horsewomen who followed in their mother and father’s footsteps continuing to help 4H grow in our valley. Kathy graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in 1967 and always remained close friends with many classmates. She and her family had a very long history with the Hot Springs pool. They spent nearly every day at the pool making lifelong memories that are now passed on through generations. Kathy met the love of her life, Craig Westley, and they had a long and healthy marriage enjoying many adventures with rodeo, family Flat Tops cabin trips, and raising their son, Jess. Kathy was a wonderful mother, and she showed her motherly love to all of us who were so blessed to have her in our lives. She was a Godly woman and very strong in her Faith – she was a big part of Christian Womans Club, PEO, and the longtime host of a Bible Study group that she started in 2001. She was a prayer warrior, and she was used by our Lord to look over and protect many of us who so deeply needed someone like Kathy. She went on to join a partnership of women who started the Property Shop. Kathy had great success in her career through hard work, generosity, kindness, and the continued unwavering support of her work family – which included her Niece, Jennifer VanDyke. Kathy and Jennifer partnered to help each other over the past several years – and both so grateful and lucky to have each other to navigate the trying times of work and life. Kathy cherished the time spent with her daughter in law, Taylor – she loved Taylor so much and their time spent together will be certainly missed. Kathy was a well-respected mentor and helper to many of us – and she was very intelligent and an amazing writer. She was the one who we all asked for help when all else failed. Kathy’s biggest joy later in life was to travel with her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren Colton and Chase – as well as to travel and spend time with her sister-in-law, Raelyn- she enjoyed this very much. She fought hard and that never quit spirit will live on in all of us. We are all so blessed and thankful for Kathy to have been a part of all of our lives!
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Dory Kappeli
Dory Kappeli died peacefully at 9:41 pm on the 5th day of January 2023. Her husband of 69 years, along with other close family members and friends were at her side to comfort her as she bravely faced her death. Dory is survived by her husband Werner, two sons Roger...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Dean John Rolzin
Dean John Rolzin, 77, succumbed to a seven- year cancer battle on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Glenwood Springs Health Care Center, where he spent his last weeks with his beloved daughter, also a nursing home resident. He was born on June 29, 1945, to Marie Lehner Rolzin and Dr. Stephen A. Rolzin, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Attending grade school there and graduating in 1963 from Assumption High School, Wisconsin Rapids, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Stout in 1967. After pursuing a variety of jobs including work at architectural firms in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Aspen, Colorado, he began his own blueprinting businesses, Western Slope Blueprinting, in Aspen. After retirement, he worked for FedEx. He was first married to Marianne Naylor and later to Sharon Neumann Rolzin, who preceded him in death in 2007. He is survived by his loving daughter, Michelle Reaves, his brother, Steve, sister-in-law, Lainie Rolzin (Plymouth, Wisconsin), niece, Stephanie Rolfs (Dan, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin), nephew, Paul Rolzin (San Diego, California) and mother-in-law, Caroline Wendt (Indianapolis, Indiana), and many cousins and numerous good friends including Carol, Joy, Wayne, Ron, Dick and Ralph. Family and friends were extremely important to Dean and he never passed up a good time. He especially enjoyed his Lehner cousins’ family events, dear architect friends’ socials, Aspen Elk Club meetings, Basalt card club games, and FedEx employee parties. He exhibited an extraordinary quest to live. A visitation will take place at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Glenwood Springs, Wednesday January 18, 2023 at 10:00 am followed by the 11:00 Memorial Mass officiated by Father Bert. In lieu of flowers, condolences and memorial donations can be sent to the Farnum-Holt Funeral Home and Crematory (farnumholt@gmail.com), 405 W. Seventh Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. A memorial burial celebration will take place in August, 2023, in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
First LGBTQ+ United Methodist bishop kicks off Gay Ski Week at Aspen Chapel
The United Methodist Church’s first openly-lesbian bishop, Karen Oliveto, will speak Sunday morning at the Aspen Chapel to kick off Gay Ski Week. She will discuss what it means to be “perfectly imperfect,” while extending the church’s ideas unconditional love and acceptance to LGBTQ+ members in attendance, she said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Holiday basket thanks, new MAGA’S, climate comments
Although this letter is somewhat tardy, the message of gratitude remains. The Holiday Baskets Program, run entirely by more than 300 volunteers, was once again a joyful community effort. For over 40 years, this program has provided new toys, gifts and food for people in need in our valley. The...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
Basalt resident Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
46th Aspen Gay Ski Week expands entertainment and event offerings
What began as an argument over two men dancing with one another in a local Aspen bar circa 1977, Aspen Gay Ski Week has morphed from informal annual meetups and parties to the biggest and most influential non-profit LGBTQ+ ski week in the world. And, its 46th year is shaping...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs hockey family big on growing the girls’ game in the valley
The family that skates together, stays together. And, the Pulliam family of Glenwood Springs is as closely tied as their skates and as tough as the ice they glide across. When you think of a hockey family, you might picture a family full of boys. But, for the Pulliams, this talented hockey family is made up of mostly girls.
Grand Junction Colorado Air Show Bringing Back the Blue Angels
The Blue Angels are coming back to Grand Junction. If you have never seen an air show in Grand Junction, you're going to get your chance later this year when West Star Aviation presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team and the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show. If you are seeing the Blue Angels for the first time you will be blown away.
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
KJCT8
Mesa County crime of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is requesting information that will lead to the identification of the suspects involved in a theft. Between 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, unknown suspects driving a Supercrew cab pick-up stole a black dually flatbed trailer (VIN- 5SBPT1624AS007297) while parked in the 600 block of Horizon Glen Drive.
$2,000 Reward for missing Grand Junction woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The family of Melissa Gonzales is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the location of Melissa ‘Lynn” Gonzales. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Gonzales, who went missing on November 15, 2022. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Officials inform Western Slope Now 70-year-old Gonzales remains missing […]
KJCT8
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
This 1945 torpedo bomber, once used in World War II, is being restored in Grand Junction and will fly in the GJ Air Show in October 2023. The space around the earth is getting cluttered...with satellites, and the junk we keep launching up there. National Western Stock Show parade returns...
Watch: Video Shows Shoplifters In Action At Clifton Liquor Store
Local authorities are asking for help to identify two individuals believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at a local liquor store. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened last month at East Valley Liquors at 418 32 Road in Clifton. Video surveillance captured images of the suspects, and it is hoped they can be identified. This particular incident took place on December 21 just before 8:00 p.m.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge girls lose to Summit, 42-23
Coal Ridge girls basketball suffered a 42-23 loss Friday at home against Summit, marking just the third loss of the Titans’ 2022-23 season. “They are good,” Titans head coach Clyde Morgan said of Summit. “We knew that going into this game that they were going to be tough. They’ve played a lot of tough teams and they’ve had pretty close games with all of them.”
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
nbc11news.com
2 dead in Grand County avalanche
A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
KJCT8
Another disturbance to bring more snowfall this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, and we saw peeks of the sun from the morning and afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will move right back into the Western Slope from the evening and into the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s for locations across the Western Slope.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County sheriff severs jail agreement, Pitkin inmates will now go to Eagle County
A working relationship between the Garfield and Pitkin County jails ended this week after a new sheriff took office in Aspen. Eagle County Detention Facility is the new holding place for inmates of Pitkin County who are incarcerated for more than 48 hours, such as those who don’t bond out or are awaiting trial. Seven inmates were transferred to the Eagle facility on Thursday after Pitkin County officials began scrambling Tuesday to find a new home for them.
