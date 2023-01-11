ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clovis West boys basketball beats Central for first TRAC win of season

Clovis West earned its first league victory of the season on Friday with a 70-63 win over Central. Zachary Chauhan led the way for the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Dante Robinson scored 14 points for Clovis West. With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 18-2 overall.
FRESNO, CA

