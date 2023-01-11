Read full article on original website
3 keys to BYU basketball’s 91-81 win over Pepperdine
The BYU Cougars defeated the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
YourCentralValley.com
Clovis West boys basketball beats Central for first TRAC win of season
Clovis West earned its first league victory of the season on Friday with a 70-63 win over Central. Zachary Chauhan led the way for the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Dante Robinson scored 14 points for Clovis West. With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 18-2 overall.
No. 21 Auburn extends home-winning streak behind Jaylin Williams
Behind a season-high 21 points from Jaylin Williams, No. 21 Auburn extended its home-winning streak to 28 games with a
WANE 15
Winquist’s hat trick leads Komets to back-to-back wins
Josh Winquist earned the first hat trick of the season for the Komets in a 7-4 win at Toledo.
